Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami launched the 'Himcast' mobile app during the Forest Development Corporation's Silver Jubilee to modernise timber sales. He also reviewed the Banbasa land port project to boost trade with Nepal.

CM Dhami Launches 'Himcast' App for Forest Produce

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday attended the Silver Jubilee Celebrations of the Uttarakhand Forest Development Corporation held at Mukhya Sevak Sadan in Dehradun, where he inaugurated a new mobile application aimed at strengthening digital governance in the forestry sector. During the event, the Chief Minister launched the "Himcast" mobile application, describing it as a major step towards modernising the sale and distribution of forest produce under the corporation.

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Speaking on the occasion, CM Dhami said the app will streamline the trading of timber and facilitate the online purchase of forest goods, ensuring greater accessibility for stakeholders. "On this historic occasion, we have also launched a mobile application called Himcast. Through this application, timber can be sold from the Forest Development Corporation. It will also enable online purchase of forest goods. I am confident that this initiative will prove to be an important step towards transparency and convenience. This will make the corporation's sales process more transparent, more effective, and more reliable... Today, under the guidance of our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, we are committed to establishing a balance between ecology, economy, and technology in the state," CM Dhami said.

Strengthening India-Nepal Connectivity and Trade

Meanwhile, on Monday, CM Dhami held a meeting with the Chairman of the Land Ports Authority of India, Jayant Singh, at Uttarakhand Niwas in New Delhi. He reviewed the progress of the under-construction modern land port project at Banbasa (Gudmi) in Champawat district, located on the India-Nepal border, a release said. The project is being seen as a significant step towards strengthening international connectivity by linking it with the Asian Highway.

He held discussions on enhancing border trade, transportation, and infrastructure in the border areas of Dharchula and Jhulaghat in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand, which are also situated along the India-Nepal border. The Chief Minister emphasised that development works should move forward with priority given to local needs and public interest. This, he noted, would promote local products and strengthen the regional economy. It would also ensure better market access for products from border areas, thereby boosting the local economy and creating employment opportunities at the grassroots level. (ANI)