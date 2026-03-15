Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami felicitated three women from the state for clearing the UPSC Civil Services Exam, calling them an inspiration. He also honoured mountaineer Lata Bisht and extended greetings on the occasion of the Phooldei festival.

CM Dhami Felicitates UPSC Achievers

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated the candidates selected in the prestigious Civil Services Examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Sunday. He interacted at his private residence in Nagla Tarai with Shambhavi Tiwari from Kichha, Priya Chauhan from Kashipur, and Soumya Garbyal from Bhimtal, and extended his congratulations.

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The Chief Minister said that the daughters have brought pride not only to their families but also to the entire district and the state. On this occasion, he added that the achievement of these three young women is inspiring for the youth of the state and is the result of their dedication, discipline, and hard work.

The Chief Minister honoured the three successful candidates by presenting them with books, gifts, and shawls, congratulating them on their success and wishing them the best for their future. He also interacted with and congratulated their family members.

CM Honours Mountaineer

CM Dhami also congratulated Lata Bisht, District Tourism Development Officer of the district, for successfully leading the mountaineering expedition to Mount Chandra Bhaga-13 (6,264 meters) and Mount Chandra Bhaga-14 (6,074 meters) as team leader, organised by the Indian Mountaineering Foundation, New Delhi. She was honoured with a shawl and a certificate of appreciation.

Greetings Extended on Phooldei Festival

On the same day, Dhami extended heartfelt greetings to the people of the State on the occasion of Phooldei. Taking it to X, he emphasised the significance of the festival, stating that it is a symbol of nature, culture, mutual affection, and is connected to the rich folk traditions of Uttarakhand.

"Phooldei, Phooldei, Chhamma dei, Chhamma dei, Deni dwar, bhar bhakar, yo deli sau, Barambar namaskar. Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the state on the folk festival of Phooldei. This sacred festival, connected to the rich folk traditions of Devbhoomi, is a symbol of nature, culture, and mutual affection. The tradition of offering flowers on the thresholds of every home to pray for prosperity and abundance imparts a message of positivity and harmony in our social life. May God pray that this sacred festival brings happiness, peace, prosperity, and renewed energy into the lives of all of you," he wrote on X.

About Phool Dei Festival

Phool Dei is a folk festival of Uttarakhand. It is celebrated in the Garhwal and Kumaun regions of Uttarakhand in the flowering season in March-April. Celebrated on the first day of the Hindu month of Chaitra, Phool Dei is a harvest festival and celebrates the spring season. (ANI)