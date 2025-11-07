Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the 'Ex-Servicemen Conference' in Haldwani, honouring veterans on the state's Silver Jubilee. He announced welfare schemes, including restructuring the Soldier Welfare Dept and a new hostel.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday inaugurated the 'Ex-Servicemen Conference' organised at the M.B.P.G. College grounds in Haldwani on the occasion of the Silver Jubilee of Uttarakhand state formation. A large number of ex-servicemen, Veer Naris, brave women, and their family members from across the state participated in the event.

CM Dhami's Address and Key Announcements

The Chief Minister welcomed all the ex-servicemen by showering them with flower petals and expressed gratitude for their invaluable contributions to nation-building and national service. He said that every family in Uttarakhand proudly says that someone from their household is dedicated to serving Bharat Mata. He added that Uttarakhand is truly a "Land of the Brave," where patriotism and sacrifice are deeply rooted in the soil.

Welfare Department and Infrastructure Overhaul

The Chief Minister said that the State Government is fully committed to the welfare of soldiers and their families. Announcing the restructuring and strengthening of the Department of Soldier Welfare, he stated that the functioning of the department will be made more effective and transparent so that every soldier's family can easily receive the benefits of government schemes. He announced the reconstruction of district soldier welfare offices and residential buildings in Haldwani, Almora, and Pauri to provide better facilities to ex-servicemen and Veer Naris.

Increased Aid and New Facilities

He also declared that the financial assistance for constructing residential houses for the Veer Naris of fallen soldiers is being increased from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, according to a release.

The Chief Minister announced the construction of a modern hostel in Haldwani for 150 children of soldiers, providing them with access to quality education and safe residential facilities.

He said that the life of soldiers is a symbol of discipline, dedication, and sacrifice. "A soldier is never a former soldier; he remains a soldier forever." He emphasised that there is no place for anti-national forces in the country, and India is rapidly becoming self-reliant in defence production. He also highlighted the success of indigenous BrahMos and Akash missile systems during Operation Sindhu Megh.

Honouring Veer Naris

During the event, the Chief Minister honoured 31 Veer Naris from Nainital district and 13 Veer Naris from Udham Singh Nagar by presenting them with shawls and mementoes.

Ministerial Remarks on State's Pride

Speaking on the occasion, Soldier Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi said that the day is full of pride and emotion for Uttarakhand. He congratulated the people on State Foundation Day and stated that the sacred land of Uttarakhand has produced many gallantry award winners, including recipients of the Param Vir Chakra, Mahavir Chakra, Vir Chakra, and Shaurya Chakra, who are the pride and inspiration of the state.

He said that the honour of Veer Naris and Veeranganas is not merely a formality but a moment of great pride for the entire state. He informed that the inauguration of Uttarakhand's Fifth Dham, the Military Dham, will be done soon. Free bus travel facilities have been provided to gallantry award winners, and more than 22,000 soldiers have been provided employment in the state so far. He also shared that 6.4 hectares of land near the Sugarcane Centre in Haldwani has been identified for the construction of the new hostel, and its foundation stone will be laid soon by the Chief Minister.

Addressing the program, Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal said that Uttarakhand is a soldier-dominated state, and the government continues to work for the welfare of soldiers and their families. (ANI)