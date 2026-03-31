Following a law-and-order incident in Dehradun, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami ordered a crackdown, resulting in the suspension of a Deputy Excise Inspector and a Sub-Inspector. He stressed a zero-tolerance policy for negligence and crime.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday expressed strong displeasure over a recent law-and-order incident in Dehradun, stressing that there will be no compromise on maintaining law and order in the state under any circumstances.

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Following his directives, Sobhan Singh Up, Deputy Excise Inspector (Area-3, Mussoorie, Dehradun), and Kuthal Gate caukii Sub-Inspector Ashok Kumar have been suspended with immediate effect, according to an official statement.

Statewide Crackdown Ordered

According to the Uttarakhand CMO, the Chief Minister has instructed officials to launch an extensive checking drive across the state and ensure strict action against all miscreants and troublemakers. He emphasised that incidents such as road rage, firing, and illegal late-night activities must be completely curbed.

Reiterating that public safety is the top priority of the state government, the Chief Minister directed the police and administration to act with full strictness and vigilance. He also made it clear that any negligence in duty by officials and employees will not be tolerated.

Referring to the recent suspensions in Dehradun, he said that such strict action will continue in the future.

Chief Secretary Chairs High-Level Meeting

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan chaired a meeting at the Secretariat on Tuesday with senior officials from the Home and Police Departments regarding the city's law-and-order situation.

Increased Surveillance and Patrolling

Expressing concern over the rise in road rage and hooliganism, he directed increased surveillance and strict action against offenders. The Chief Secretary instructed that police patrolling be intensified in Dehradun and the surrounding areas. He directed the SSP Dehradun to ensure that all station heads increase patrolling during peak hours. In addition to day and night patrolling, morning patrols should also be enhanced.

Strict Enforcement for Bars and Restaurants

He also directed strict enforcement of closing times for bars and restaurants. He emphasised that Dehradun must not become a hub for parties and unruly activities, especially on weekends, and that strict action must be taken against violators. Further, he instructed strict action against bars operating in violation of rules and against illegal bar operators.

Accountability and Further Measures

CM Dhami also emphasised accountability, directing that action be taken against negligent officials. Monitoring of homestays in and around the city was also stressed, including proper mapping to ensure that facilities meant for tourism promotion are not being misused by obtaining bar licenses. Additionally, a thorough verification drive for tenants and PG residents has been ordered. (ANI)