Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami chaired a meeting on the 'global crisis', calling for national cooperation. He also reviewed cooking gas supply, assuring no current shortage but urging citizens to be ready with alternatives and unity if needed.

CM Dhami Chairs High-Level Meeting on Global Crisis

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday chaired a high-level state cabinet meeting in Dehradun to discuss the state's response to the ongoing global situation. Emphasising the need for regional and national cooperation, the Chief Minister urged the effective utilisation of all available resources to overcome current challenges and ensure the state's continued progress.

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Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while talking to the reporters, said, "Prime Minister Modi has also laid out all the matters before the countrymen yesterday. This is a global crisis, so at such a time, we must work together by making full use of the resources we have. We will face this moment too and move ahead from this as well..."

Review of Cooking Gas Supply in Dehradun

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited a restaurant in the Garhi Cantt area of Dehradun as part of efforts to review the supply of cooking gas. He informed hotel and restaurant operators that there is no severe gas shortage at present. However, he added that if the need arises in the coming days, citizens will have to face the challenge with unity, just as they did during the COVID-19 pandemic, a release said.

During his visit, the Chief Minister enquired about gas supply from the restaurant owner, who stated that although there has been a slight reduction in supply, gas is still being received regularly. The owner also mentioned that they are using tandoors more frequently to reduce gas consumption. Appreciating this initiative, the Chief Minister directed the administration to make necessary arrangements for alternative energy sources. He further stated that gas supply is currently continuing and that the central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is making every effort to ensure its smooth availability.

Appeal for Public Cooperation and Alternatives

Appealing to hotel and restaurant operators as well as the general public, he said that if required, the nation will once again come together to tackle this challenge. Just as people showed unity and patience during the COVID period, the same spirit will be needed again. The Chief Minister also suggested that alternatives like induction cooking and other methods can be used as substitutes for gas. He assured that the government is fully prepared to assist people in every possible way. (ANI)