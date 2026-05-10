Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulates Himanta Biswa Sarma on being elected NDA leader in Assam. Sarma, who met the Governor to stake a claim, will form the government after the NDA's victory, winning 102 seats in the state.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday extended his heartfelt congratulations to Himanta Biswa Sarma on being elected as the leader of the NDA Legislature Party in Assam.

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In a social media post, Dhami wrote, "Certainly, under the able leadership of the esteemed Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and your steadfast commitment, the resolve of the double-engine government in Assam will gain even greater strength, and the dream of building a developed, prosperous, and self-reliant Assam will be realised." The post reflects the camaraderie among BJP leaders and emphasises the party's focus on development and governance as Himanta Biswa Sarma met Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya today and formally staked a claim to form the government in the state.

Sarma elected NDA Legislature Party leader

Sarma was elected as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party and the NDA Legislature Party in Assam ahead of the formation of the new state government. The announcement was made by Union Minister JP Nadda after a meeting of newly elected NDA legislators in Guwahati.

Speaking after his election, Sarma said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has blessed us to form the government in Assam for a third consecutive term. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister. The people have blessed us, and we will carry out development work over the next five years." He also thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president Nitin Nabin.

Sarma said the NDA Council of Ministers will take oath on May 12 in the presence of Prime Minister Modi. "I request the people of Assam to continue blessing us in the future as well. We aim to take Assam forward and make it one of the most developed states in the country. I express my gratitude to Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia. We will meet the Governor of Assam to stake our claim to form the next government," he said.

Sarma also expressed gratitude to JP Nadda and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on behalf of the people of Assam. "I also express my gratitude to JP Nadda ji, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, on behalf of the people of Assam," he said.

NDA secures strong mandate in Assam

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a strong mandate in the state, winning 102 seats against the opposition's 75 seats, positioning Sarma to take over as Chief Minister. The BJP won 82 seats, while its allies AGP and BOPF secured 10 seats each, taking the NDA's total to 102. While the opposition Mitrajoot of INC secured 19 seats, Raijor Dal secured only 2 seats, while AJP failed to secure even a single seat. Meanwhile, AIUDF managed to get 2 seats. (ANI)