Five BJP MLAs were inducted into the Uttarakhand cabinet in an expansion ceremony held in Dehradun. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Governor Gurmeet Singh were present as Khajan Das, Madan Kaushik, and three others took their oaths as ministers.

The Uttarakhand on Friday witnessed cabinet expansion with five Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs swearing in as ministers at a ceremony in Dehradun. The swearing-in ceremony was held at Lok Bhavan in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Uttarakhand Governor Gurmeet Singh, who administered the oath of office to five new ministers.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Five BJP MLAs Sworn In

BJP MLAs Khajan Das from Rajpur Road assembly constituency, Madan Kaushik from Haridwar, Pradeep Batra from Roorkee, Bharat Chaudhary from Rudraprayag, and Ram Singh Kaira from Bhimtal assembly constituency took oath in the new cabinet today.

The expansion comes amid heightened anticipation as five ministerial positions remained vacant in the Uttarakhand cabinet, and after the performance records of MLAs were closely evaluated for potential induction into the cabinet. It is to be noted that Chief Minister Dhami and Uttarakhand BJP president Mahendra Bhatt, on several occasions earlier, hinted at an imminent cabinet expansion. (ANI)