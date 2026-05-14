Uttarakhand has completed preparations for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with a qualifying date of July 1, 2026. The process includes door-to-door enumeration, with the final roll to be published on Sep 15, 2026.

Uttarakhand Additional Chief Electoral Officer Vijay Kumar Jogdande on Thursday said all preparations have been completed for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state, which will be conducted based on the qualifying date of July 1, 2026.

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This comes after the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced the conduct of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Phase-III of electoral rolls across 16 States and three Union Territories, covering over 36 crore electors in a phased manner. The exercise has been planned in coordination with the ongoing house listing component of the Census to ensure efficient use of field-level machinery.

Speaking to ANI here, Jogdande said the Election Commission of India has announced the Special Intensive Revision campaign for 19 states in its third phase, and all preparations for the exercise in Uttarakhand have been completed under the supervision of Chief Electoral Officer BVRC Purushottam.

"The Election Commission of India has announced the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign for 19 states in the third phase. In Uttarakhand, the SIR process will be carried out based on the qualifying date of July 1, 2026. Under the guidance of Chief Electoral Officer Dr. B.V.R.C. Purushottam, all preparations for the SIR exercise have been completed," he said.

Detailed Schedule for Revision Process

He further detailed the schedule for the revision process, stating that printing of enumeration forms and training of officials will take place from May 29 to June 7, 2026.

"From June 8 to July 7, 2026, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will carry out door-to-door distribution and collection of enumeration forms. The draft electoral roll will be published on July 14, 2026," he said.

The official added that the claims and objections process will follow the publication of the draft roll, with a defined timeline for disposal.

"Claims and objections can be submitted between July 14 and August 13, 2026. During this period, notices will be issued and claims and objections will be disposed of between July 10 and September 11, 2026. As per the Commission's instructions, the final electoral roll will be published on September 15, 2026," he said.

State's Electoral Preparedness

Highlighting electoral preparedness in the state, he said that there are 11,733 polling booths in Uttarakhand, against which 21,808 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) have been appointed by political parties.

He also said that from April onwards, a more intensive door-to-door campaign will be undertaken across the state, with special focus on low-mapping booths to ensure complete coverage.

"In accordance with the Election Commission's directions, Absent, Shifted and Dead (ASD) lists are being prepared at every booth to ensure a more thorough purification of the electoral rolls," he added.

New Voter Facilities and BLA Deployment

Jogdande further informed that the Election Commission has introduced the "Book a Call with BLO" facility to improve voter accessibility, allowing citizens to schedule a call with their Booth Level Officer in one click.

He also urged political parties to ensure full participation through Booth Level Agents, noting that the current deployment stands at 21,808 BLAs against 11,733 polling booths in the state. (ANI)