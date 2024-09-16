Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uttar Pradesh: Mirzapur, Sonbhadra and Chandauli set to host major pump storage projects

    The Uttar Pradesh government plans to boost clean energy with six pump storage plants in Sonbhadra, Chandauli, and Mirzapur, totalling 4,730 MW. Mirzapur will lead with four plants, including a 1,250 MW facility in Sonbhadra and a 600 MW plant in Chandauli.

    Uttar Pradesh: Mirzapur, Sonbhadra and Chandauli set to host major pump storage projects vkp
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 16, 2024, 5:59 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 16, 2024, 5:59 PM IST

    The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is making strides to transform the state into a major centre for pump storage energy. The ambitious plan includes establishing six pump storage plants across Sonbhadra, Chandauli, and Mirzapur, which collectively aim to produce 4,730 MW of energy.

    Mirzapur is set to lead with four plants, making it the largest hub in this initiative. Sonbhadra will host the plant with the highest capacity, while Chandauli will also contribute with a dedicated pump storage facility. The projects, which received clearance in mid-August, mark a significant leap towards enhancing Uttar Pradesh’s clean energy infrastructure.

    The first of these initiatives, a 1,250 MW hydro pump storage plant in Garhawa, Sonbhadra, is being developed by Aquagreen Engineering Management Private Limited. This project involves pumping water from the Son River into two reservoirs and is set to cost Rs 6,100.62 crore. Another key development is the 600 MW plant in Mubarakpur, Chandauli, spearheaded by Acme Urja Two Private Limited, with an investment of Rs 3,544.81 crore.

    In Mirzapur, four projects are underway: a 630 MW plant by Avaada Group, two plants by Renew Power with capacities of 600 MW and 800 MW, and an 850 MW plant by East India Petroleum. These projects will significantly boost the state’s energy output and support its clean energy goals.

