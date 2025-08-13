Initially attempting to stage the scene as a suicide, Surjeet's deceptive behavior led to his arrest. Forensic evidence, including hair samples and DNA, is being analyzed to solidify the case against him.

Auraiya (Uttar Pradesh): In a shocking case of murder, a 33-year-old man allegedly sexually assaulted and killed his 14-year-old cousin just hours after she tied a rakhi on his wrist. The police investigated the case and arrested the accused, identified as Surjeet, who was sent to jail on Tuesday, August 12. According to authorities, the incident occurred when Surjeet visited his uncle’s home on Saturday morning. Later that night, after consuming alcohol, he attacked the sleeping girl, murdered her, and tried to make it appear as a suicide. The victim’s father, who was in a separate room at the time, had no knowledge of the crime. He discovered her body the following day and alerted the police. During the investigation, authorities determined it was not a case of suicide after discovering bloodstains in multiple locations. Upon inquiry with family members, they observed that Surjeet frequently spoke on behalf of others, raising suspicion.

The next day, as the police continued their investigation, Surjeet returned to the house and tried to mislead the authorities. His suspicious behavior included preventing family members from answering questions and dominating conversations. He was eventually taken into custody and confessed to the crime during interrogation.

Auraiya’s Superintendent of Police, Abhijeet Shankar, confirmed that the post-mortem confirmed sexual assault. “Hair was also found under the teenager’s nails and on her body. Samples from the suspect’s hair have been collected and sent to the forensic science lab in Jhansi for comparison. A DNA test will be conducted as well,” he said. The police expressed confidence that the evidence would secure justice for the victim and ensure the perpetrator is punished.