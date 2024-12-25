Uttar Pradesh: Ambulance carrying bodies of 3 Khalistani terrorists crashes in Rampur, no casualties

An unidentified vehicle rammed into an ambulance transporting the bodies of three suspected terrorists of the 'Khalistan Zindabad Force' on Tuesday night.

First Published Dec 25, 2024, 9:59 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 25, 2024, 9:59 AM IST

An unidentified vehicle rammed into an ambulance transporting the bodies of three suspected terrorists of the 'Khalistan Zindabad Force' on Tuesday night. The incident occurred on the Rampur bypass as the ambulance was en route to Punjab from Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, no injuries were reported in the incident, but the ambulance sustained significant damage. The bodies were promptly transferred to another vehicle to continue the journey.

Also read: Khalistani terrorist Pannun threatens Mahakumbh Mela 2025 will be 'last' one, issues threat for 3 days (WATCH)

Rampur District Superintendent of Police Vidyasagar Mishra confirmed that the ambulance was struck by an unknown vehicle around late Tuesday night. "As soon as we received information about the accident, police teams were dispatched to the site. The bodies were safely shifted to another ambulance to ensure uninterrupted transportation," Mishra said.

The deceased were suspected members of the Khalistan Zindabad Force, allegedly involved in a grenade attack on a police post in Gurdaspur, Punjab. The three were killed in an encounter with a joint team of Punjab Police and Uttar Pradesh Police in Puranpur, Pilibhit, on Monday.

