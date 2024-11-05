US Election 2024: Telangana's Palwancha village rallies support for Kamala Harris with 11-day yagna ritual

According to Nalla Suresh Reddy, founder of the Shyamala Gopalan Educational Foundation, the Shata Chandi Maha Sudarshana Yagna is traditionally performed to remove obstacles and foster success.

Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem district, residents of Palwancha village are holding a special 11-day yagna (ritual) to pray for US Vice President Kamala Harris's success in her presidential bid. Organised by the Shyamala Gopalan Foundation, named after Harris's mother, the ceremony—known as the "Sri Sri Sri Raja Shyamala Devi Sahitha Shata Chandi Maha Sudarshana Yagna"—seeks to bestow blessings and good fortune on Harris, who is the first Indian-American and South Asian woman to serve as Vice President.

The yagna, which reached its 10th day on Tuesday (November 5), has drawn a large turnout. Led by 40 Vedic and Chaturveda pandits, the ritual is expected to attract around 7,000 participants by its conclusion. According to Nalla Suresh Reddy, founder of the Shyamala Gopalan Educational Foundation, the Shata Chandi Maha Sudarshana Yagna is traditionally performed to remove obstacles and foster success.

US Elections 2024: Ancestral village in Tamil Nadu to hold special prayers for Kamala Harris' victory

"Whatever will happen, will happen by the grace of God. We've observed that Harris's support base has grown, and we hope she emerges victorious," Reddy said.

In Tamil Nadu's Thulasendrapuram, special prayers were also held at the village's Shri Dharmasastha temple. Harris's name is included among the list of benefactors, symbolising the deep connection between her family and the local community.

Harris became the Democratic nominee for president after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race amid concerns about his age, particularly following a debate with Donald Trump earlier this year.

As Vice President, Harris has broken numerous barriers, being the first female, first Black, and first Asian-American to hold the office. If elected, the 59-year-old would make history as the first woman to serve as President of the United States.

US Elections 2024: Tight race between Trump, Harris; Results could be delayed due to ballot paper counting

Latest Videos