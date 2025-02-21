UP SHOCKER! Hearing, speech-impaired man kills friend over Rs 500: 'Beheaded, shaved head & set on fire'

In a shocking incident, a 34-year-old hearing and speech-impaired man strangled his friend after an altercation over Rs 500 in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district.

Author
Shweta Kumari
Published: Feb 21, 2025, 2:26 PM IST

In a shocking incident, a 34-year-old hearing and speech-impaired man strangled his friend after an altercation over Rs 500 in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district. The accused, Rajkumar Singh, was in an inebriated state during the crime and has been arrested. In a bid to cover up the crime, Rajkumar beheaded 25-year-old Sonu Singh, shaved his head, and set it on fire, police confirmed on Thursday.

The incident happened on February 14, but it came to light the following day when a severed headless corpse was discovered in the Marghati area of Firozabad. Authorities, upon arriving at the scene, immediately sent the body for a post-mortem. A case under BNS Section 103(1) (murder) has been registered against Rajkumar, who has been remanded to judicial custody.

Rajkumar and Sonu, both daily wage laborers and longtime neighbors, had been consuming alcohol together when a dispute erupted after Sonu took a Rs 500 note from Rajkumar.

“In a fit of rage, Rajkumar strangled Sonu to death,” said Firozabad SP City Ravi Shanker Prasad. The police examined over 100 CCTV cameras to track down the accused.

In a desperate bid to eliminate evidence, Rajkumar decapitated Sonu, shaved his head, and set it on fire before covering the body with a cotton sheet, Prasad added. Police recovered the murder weapon, blood-stained clothes, and the accused’s slippers from his residence.

Given Rajkumar’s hearing and speech impairment, authorities enlisted a special teacher to communicate with him in sign language. “During interrogation, he confessed to the crime,” Prasad stated.

