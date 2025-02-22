Odisha SHOCKER! Coaching center owner rapes Class 9 student thrice in Angul; arrested

Bhubaneswar: A 32-year-old tutor and owner of a private coaching center was taken into custody in Angul district on Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting a Class 9 student on three occasions since November 2024, police reported on Friday. The incident surfaced earlier this month after private photos of the girl with the accused were shared on a social media platform. Upon discovering the images, the girl's mother became aware of the situation and filed a complaint against him on Wednesday.

Tulu Mohanta, the inspector of Pallahara police station, said, as quoted by Times of India, "We arrested the accused on Thursday and he was produced in court on Friday. We have already completed his medical test. Apart from the rape survivor, no other student of the coaching centre has filed such a case yet."

Bengaluru SHOCKER! Woman gang-raped on Koramangala hotel terrace, 3 acquaintances arrested

In 2022, when the girl was in Class 7, she enrolled at the coaching center, where the tutor gradually developed a close bond with both her and her mother. Over time, he began visiting their home, offering her gifts, and bringing food for her.

On February 7, 2025, inappropriate photos of the minor with the tutor were uploaded online, and someone forwarded the images to her mother. When confronted, the girl claimed that the pictures were AI-generated.

On February 14, during a trip with her mother, the young girl emotionally revealed a shocking secret: she had been raped by her tutor on three separate occasions. The first incident occurred in November, while the subsequent assaults took place at the coaching center, where he exploited her trust under the guise of providing extra academic support. When she attempted to resist, he intimidated her with death threats.

The police have notified the district administration about the case, prompting them to take appropriate action against the coaching center.

Latest Videos