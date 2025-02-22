Odisha SHOCKER! Coaching center owner rapes Class 9 student thrice in Angul; arrested

A 32-year-old tutor and coaching center owner in Angul district was arrested for allegedly raping a Class 9 student three times since November 2024.
 

Odisha SHOCKER! Coaching center owner rapes Class 9 student thrice in Angul; arrested anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Updated: Feb 22, 2025, 9:01 AM IST

Bhubaneswar: A 32-year-old tutor and owner of a private coaching center was taken into custody in Angul district on Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting a Class 9 student on three occasions since November 2024, police reported on Friday. The incident surfaced earlier this month after private photos of the girl with the accused were shared on a social media platform. Upon discovering the images, the girl's mother became aware of the situation and filed a complaint against him on Wednesday.

Tulu Mohanta, the inspector of Pallahara police station, said, as quoted by Times of India, "We arrested the accused on Thursday and he was produced in court on Friday. We have already completed his medical test. Apart from the rape survivor, no other student of the coaching centre has filed such a case yet."

Bengaluru SHOCKER! Woman gang-raped on Koramangala hotel terrace, 3 acquaintances arrested

In 2022, when the girl was in Class 7, she enrolled at the coaching center, where the tutor gradually developed a close bond with both her and her mother. Over time, he began visiting their home, offering her gifts, and bringing food for her.

On February 7, 2025, inappropriate photos of the minor with the tutor were uploaded online, and someone forwarded the images to her mother. When confronted, the girl claimed that the pictures were AI-generated.

On February 14, during a trip with her mother, the young girl emotionally revealed a shocking secret: she had been raped by her tutor on three separate occasions. The first incident occurred in November, while the subsequent assaults took place at the coaching center, where he exploited her trust under the guise of providing extra academic support. When she attempted to resist, he intimidated her with death threats.

The police have notified the district administration about the case, prompting them to take appropriate action against the coaching center.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

ED fines BBC India Rs 3.44 crore for foreign funding violations, penalizes directors ddr

ED fines BBC India Rs 3.44 crore for foreign funding violations, penalizes directors

Union minister CR Paatil takes holy dip in Sangam, reaffirms commitment to clean and free-flowing Ganga

Union minister CR Paatil takes holy dip in Sangam, reaffirms commitment to clean and free-flowing Ganga

Indian Army pushes air defence modernisation with 220 successor guns, VSHORADS, QRSAM and more ddr

Indian Army pushes air defence modernization with 220 successor guns, VSHORADS, QRSAM and more

NIA chargesheets two aides of Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dala in terror-gangster case

NIA chargesheets two aides of Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dala in terror-gangster case

Rakhi Sawant reacts to summons over India's Got Latent, asks 'why not focus on solving rape cases?' (WATCH) ddr

'Why not focus on solving rape cases?': Rakhi Sawant after summons over India's Got Latent (WATCH)

Recent Stories

football 'Just 4 wins in 14 games': Is Ruben Amorim regretting decision to take Manchester United's top job snt

'Just 4 wins in 14 games': Is Ruben Amorim regretting decision to take Manchester United's top job?

india news today live breaking updates on politics sports cricket business technology auto february 22 2025

India News Today LIVE Updates on February 22: US vows tariffs on India, China

PHOTOS Hansika Motwani inspired 8 looks for new brides

(PHOTOS) Hansika Motwani inspired 8 looks for new brides

India's GDP growth likely to improve to 6.2 pc in Q3FY25 from 5.4 pc in Q2FY25: Union Bank of India

India's GDP growth likely to improve to 6.2 pc in Q3FY25 from 5.4 pc in Q2FY25: Union Bank of India

Mere Husband Ki Biwi Box-office collection: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar starrer movie earns THIS; Check ATG

Mere Husband Ki Biwi Box-office collection: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar starrer movie earns THIS; Check

Recent Videos

Northeast Pulse | What is Jhumur Dance and How Assam is Preparing to Set Guinness World Record?

Northeast Pulse | What is Jhumur Dance and How Assam is Preparing to Set Guinness World Record?

Video Icon
Cuteness Overload! Kartik Aaryan's FUN Moments with His Pet Dog #puppyvideos

Cuteness Overload! Kartik Aaryan's FUN Moments with His Pet Dog #puppyvideos

Video Icon
KIIT Students Get SURPRISING Support From Police Commissioner!

KIIT Students Get SURPRISING Support From Police Commissioner!

Video Icon
World Pulse | Young Adults Flock to London's Two-Hour 'Digital Detox', 'Offline' Nights

World Pulse | Young Adults Flock to London's Two-Hour 'Digital Detox', 'Offline' Nights

Video Icon
End of an Era! Kolkata’s Iconic Yellow Taxis VANISHING Forever! 🚖💔

End of an Era! Kolkata’s Iconic Yellow Taxis VANISHING Forever! 🚖💔

Video Icon