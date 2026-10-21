The Upper Ganga Canal has been closed for a 20-day annual shutdown for desilting and repairs ahead of the Kumbh Mela. The closure has resulted in a sharp drop in water levels at Haridwar's ghats, inconveniencing visiting pilgrims.

The Upper Ganga Canal, stretching from Haridwar to Kanpur, has been closed for a 20-day annual shutdown to undergo routine desilting, structural repairs, and fast-tracked infrastructure preparations ahead of the upcoming Kumbh Mela, officials announced. The temporary closure, managed by the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department, has resulted in a sharp drop in water levels across several prominent ghats in Haridwar, including Har Ki Pauri. The depleted flow has caused inconvenience to thousands of visiting pilgrims, leaving many unable to take traditional holy dips.

Executive Engineer of the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department, Vikas Tyagi, confirmed the ongoing exercise and assured that arrangements had been made for visiting pilgrims. Despite the release of water, many arriving devotees expressed disappointment over the diminished flow, with several resorting to using mugs and small vessels (lotas) to bathe along the steps of the ghats.

Pilgrims Adjust Rituals Amidst Low Water Levels

However, pilgrims shared mixed feelings as they adjusted their religious rituals to the situation. Sanjay, a visiting devotee, noted that while taking a proper dip was challenging, visiting the holy site remained a spiritual experience. "We were very happy to have darshan of Mother Ganga, though the lack of water made taking a dip difficult. We were unaware of the closure beforehand; residents informed us that water supply would fully resume around Dhanteras. Although we couldn't take a proper dip, we bathed using water containers and felt blessed to be here," Sanjay said.

Similarly, Garima, who travelled to Haridwar for her child's head-shaving (mundan) ceremony, shared her experience navigating the lower water levels. "When we first saw that the main flow was closed, we felt a bit disappointed as it was our first visit. However, I managed to sit in the water and perform the ritual comfortably. We completed the ceremonies smoothly, and despite the lower water level, we feel deeply fulfilled," she said.

Pre-Diwali Maintenance Drive on Priority

Officials maintained that routine desilting, maintenance of embankments, and channel repair works will be carried out on priority throughout the pre-Diwali maintenance period. Normal water discharge across the canal network is scheduled to be fully restored at the end of the 20-day maintenance drive. (ANI)

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