Weather updates: Rain lashes Mumbai; IMD issues heavy rainfall alerts for THESE states

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday (September 27) issued an 'orange' alert, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in multiple states, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Uttarakhand, east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal. The IMD also predicted light rainfall in Delhi throughout the day.

    On Friday, Mumbai experienced another bout of heavy rainfall, with the IMD predicting more showers for the region. The weather department said Maharashtra would face "heavy to very heavy rainfall" at isolated locations over the next 24 hours. In Madhya Maharashtra, extremely heavy rainfall was expected on September 27, with similar conditions predicted for September 28.

    Earlier this week, the downpours caused massive disruptions in parts of Maharashtra, leading to waterlogging in several areas, such as Kurla East, Nehru Nagar, and Chembur. Delays in local train services and flights were reported, along with heavy traffic jams, particularly on the Kurla bridge. A landslide at the Mumbra bypass also contributed to traffic issues. As a precaution, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in Mumbai on Thursday.

    In addition to Maharashtra, the IMD's bulletin highlighted the likelihood of "heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall" in parts of Konkan, Goa, and Gujarat on September 27 and 28. Saurashtra and Kutch are also expected to experience isolated heavy rainfall during this period.

    In northern India, Jammu received heavy rains, causing a temperature drop in the region. Light showers are predicted to continue in isolated areas. Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and East Uttar Pradesh are also expected to see heavy rainfall through September 27 and 28.

    Southern India is likely to witness scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, with heavy showers forecasted in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka towards the end of the month. Similarly, the northeastern states of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura will experience heavy rainfall on September 27 and again between September 30 and October 2, with Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya affected on September 27 and 28.

