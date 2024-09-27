Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Odisha aligns with central government: Maternity, paternity leave for surrogacy parents

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 27, 2024, 1:52 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 27, 2024, 1:52 PM IST

    In a significant development, the Odisha government on Thursday (September 26) announced new provisions granting maternity and paternity leave to employees who become parents through surrogacy. Under this progressive policy, female state government employees will receive 180 days of maternity leave, while male employees will be entitled to 15 days of paternity leave. This initiative aligns with similar measures already adopted by the central government.

    According to the official notification, female employees who become mothers via surrogacy—designated as "commissioning mothers"—are eligible for 180 days of maternity leave, provided they have fewer than two surviving children. Notably, if the surrogate mother is a state employee herself, she will also qualify for the same maternity leave under the same conditions.

    Weather updates: Rain lashes Mumbai; IMD issues heavy rainfall alerts for THESE states

    For male employees, known as "commissioning fathers," the policy grants 15 days of paternity leave following the birth of their child through surrogacy. This leave must be utilised within six months of the child’s arrival and is applicable only if the employee has fewer than two surviving children.

    This decision reflects the Centre's surrogacy leave provisions formalised in a notification on June 18, 2024, and has been lauded as a forward-thinking approach to recognising diverse family structures.

    A spokesperson from the state's employee welfare department said, "The inclusion of surrogacy in maternity and paternity leave policies reflects a growing understanding of the diverse pathways to parenthood. This move ensures that all parents, regardless of the method of childbirth, are supported during the crucial early months of their child's life."

    The new policy is anticipated to provide significant support and relief to state government employees embarking on parenthood through surrogacy, highlighting Odisha's commitment to fostering inclusive family policies.

    Variable Dearness Allowance hiked from October 1: Know new salary breakdown for A, B, C level workers

