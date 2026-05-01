Celebrating a decade of operations, India's UPI has seen a 12,000-fold surge in transaction volume to over 24,162 crore annually by FY26. It is now globally recognized by the IMF as the world's largest real-time payment system by volume.

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI), launched on April 11, 2016 by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) under the regulatory oversight of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has emerged as the backbone of India's digital payments ecosystem and a critical driver of financial inclusion.

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A Decade of Extraordinary Growth

Over a decade of operations, UPI has demonstrated extraordinary scale and momentum. Annual transaction volume expanded from just 2 crore transactions in FY 2016-17 to over 24,162 crore transactions in FY 2025-26, representing an almost 12,000-fold surge in transaction volume. Parallelly, transaction value rose sharply from Rs 0.07 lakh crore in FY 2016-17 to approximately Rs 314 lakh crore in FY 2025-26, translating into a more than 4,000-fold increase in transaction value, according to a release from Ministrty of Finance. This simultaneous expansion in both volume and value highlights UPI's deepening role in supporting high-frequency retail payments.

Milestones in 2025

The Year 2025 marked a significant milestone in the growth trajectory of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). Monthly transaction volumes crossed 2,000 crore transactions for the first time in August 2025, reaching 2,001 crore transactions, signalling a new scale of adoption. This momentum continued through the remainder of the year, with December 2025 recording 2,163 crore transactions, the highest monthly transaction volume in UPI's decade-long journey. Over the course of the calendar year 2025, UPI processed approximately 22,000 crore transactions in total, translating into a daily average of about 60 crore transactions. This sustained high-frequency usage reflects the deep penetration of digital payments across the country and the growing trust of citizens, merchants, and businesses in India's digital payments ecosystem, the release stated.

Broad-Based Institutional Expansion

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has witnessed a steady and broad-based expansion in institutional participation since its launch. The number of banks live on UPI increased from 44 banks in FY 2016-17, the first year of operations, to 703 banks by FY 2025-26. This onboarding covers public sector banks, private banks, small finance banks, payment banks, and cooperative banks, enabling UPI's deep geographic reach. Each bank functions as a Remitter PSP (processing outgoing transactions) and/or a Beneficiary PSP (receiving funds), with NPCI monitoring performance metrics for all participants.

Analysis of Transaction Patterns

An analysis of UPI transactions highlights a clear divergence between volume and value across payment types. Person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions account for 63% of total transaction volume, reflecting UPI's extensive use for high-frequency, low-value retail payments. In contrast, person-to-person (P2P) transactions dominate transaction value, contributing 71%, indicating their use for higher-ticket transfers between individuals. This contrast underscores UPI's dual role as a mass retail payments platform and a trusted channel for larger-value fund transfers, according to the release.

In FY2026, UPI transactions totalling 24,162 crore reflected the platform's deep integration into everyday digital payment usage across the country. with particularly robust momentum in the merchant segment. P2M transactions were largely driven by small-ticket payments, with 86% below ₹500, highlighting UPI's deep integration into routine retail and day-to-day commerce, even as higher-value transactions continued to expand. P2P transactions also showed widespread usage for low-value transfers (59% below ₹500), while a significant 41% of transactions above ₹500 reflects UPI's growing versatility in facilitating both regular personal payments and higher-value fund transfers, the release stated.

Global Leadership and Recognition

As of 2024, India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) accounts for nearly 49 % percent of the world's real-time payment transaction volume, a milestone recognized by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its report in June 2025. With over 66 crores transactions processed daily, UPI has surpassed global payment network, reinforcing India's position as the world leader in instant, secure, and inclusive digital payments.

The Next Decade of UPI

The next decade of UPI is poised to drive even greater transformation in India's digital payments landscape. By bringing new users and merchants to the UPI Ecosystem, Government of India remains committed to enabling the next phase of UPI-led innovation and strengthening India's digital payments ecosystem through continued policy support, technological advancement, and greater financial inclusion. (ANI)