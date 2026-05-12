UP CM Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over a fatal road accident in Ayodhya's Cantonment area. One person was killed. He has ordered officials to speed up relief and rescue, warning that negligence will not be tolerated.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday expressed grief over the road accident in the Cantonment area of Ayodhya and directed officials to immediately reach the spot and speed up relief and rescue operations.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A road accident occured in the Cantonment area of Ayodhya, killing at least one person.

The Chief Minister also conveyed condolences to the family of the deceased in the accident.

According to an official statement, Instructions have also been issued to the administration to expedite relief and rescue operations, as well as to ensure that the injured receive the best possible medical care. "Negligence in relief operations would not be tolerated," the Chief Minister warned.

Further details regarding the accident are awaited.

Other Recent Accidents in the State

Earlier on May 8, a high-speed truck killed five people, including three children, in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr.

SSP Dinesh Kumar Singh said, "A tragic incident has occurred in the Kotwali Dehat police station area. A man was returning home from Khurja on a motorcycle with his wife and three children. On the way, their vehicle collided with another vehicle. The vehicle is being taken into custody. All five people involved in the incident have died. Further legal action is being taken."

Meanwhile, in a separate incident last month, four people died, and three were injured after a truck collided with a vehicle in Mahoba, police said.

The victims, all residents of various villages in Hamirpur district, were on their way to attend a wedding in Mahoba. The injured were referred to the district hospital for treatment, while the truck driver was arrested.

Hamirpur District Magistrate, Abhishek Goyal, said, "In Maudaha, a truck collided with a vehicle with seven people inside, all from various villages of Hamirpur district. All the people were going to attend a wedding in Mahoba. Due to the collision, four people have died, and three are injured, who have been referred to the district hospital. The truck driver has been arrested, and necessary action is being taken."