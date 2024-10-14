Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Transport Dept's nine vehicle-related services go live through Aadhaar Authentication

    The Uttar Pradesh Transport Department has launched nine Aadhaar-authenticated vehicle services, allowing owners to access essential facilities from home, eliminating the need for in-person visits. Key services include duplicate RCs, fitness certificates, and driving license changes, enhancing convenience for the public.

    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 6:06 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 14, 2024, 6:07 PM IST

    Lucknow: In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directives, the Uttar Pradesh Transport Department has launched nine vehicle-related services integrated with Aadhaar authentication, offering enhanced convenience to the public. 

    These services eliminate the need for in-person visits to transport offices, allowing vehicle owners to access essential facilities effortlessly from the comfort of their homes.

    Acting on the Chief Minister's instructions, the Transport Minister directed officials to ensure the immediate implementation of these services.

    Transport Commissioner Chandra Bhushan Singh stated that nine key services—such as issuing duplicate RCs, special permits, RC details, duplicate permits, fitness certificates, duplicate driving licenses, address changes in DLs, DL replacements, and DL extracts—are now accessible via Aadhaar authentication.

    The Transport Commissioner remarked: "People will no longer need to visit the transport office in person, as these services are now faceless, making it much more convenient for the public."

    He added that the Transport Department is actively working to expand the faceless system to additional services in the near future.

