Uttar Pradesh govt to run 992 Mela Special trains; Over 300 dedicated trains to operate during Mauni Amavasya

The Uttar Pradesh government, in partnership with the Railways, has laid out a comprehensive plan for Maha Kumbh 2025 to ensure a seamless experience for devotees and make the event a resounding success. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is closely overseeing the preparations, with rapid progress being made on several key projects, particularly in expanding rail services and enhancing facilities at nine major railway stations in Prayagraj, given the anticipated massive turnout of devotees and pilgrims.

A detailed plan has been developed for Mela Special trains at Prayagraj Junction, Subedarganj Junction, Naini Junction, Chheoki Junction, Rambagh Junction, Jhusi Junction, Phaphamau Junction, Prayag Junction, and Prayagghat Junction, with renovation and development work progressing rapidly at these locations.

At Prayagraj and Subedarganj stations, the railway yards are being renovated, while two additional platforms are being constructed at Subedarganj and one at Jhusi.

Additionally, a new platform is under construction at Prayag station. Upgrades to the washing lines at these stations are also underway to ensure efficient train cleaning and maintenance.

For Maha Kumbh 2025, the Railways has planned to operate 992 Mela Special trains, nearly double the 572 special trains that ran in 2019. Over 300 special trains will be arranged specifically for the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya, ensuring that devotees can easily reach Sangam city. Northern Railway, North Central Railway, and Northeast Railway divisions will play a crucial role in facilitating this.

Under the North Central Railway, trains will operate along routes connecting Delhi, Kanpur, Mumbai, Jhansi, Satna, Banda, and Manikpur. The Northeast Railway division will run Mela Special trains at Rambagh and Jhusi stations, serving routes from Bihar, Mughalsarai, and Varanasi. Northern Railway will facilitate special train operations at Phaphamau, Prayag, and Prayagghat stations, covering routes from Gorakhpur, Faizabad, Lucknow, and Unchahar.

To ensure smooth access for devotees, a designated one-way pedestrian route has been established from the railway stations to the Mela area. This arrangement will help avoid overcrowding and ensure seamless entry to the fairgrounds.

The railway administration has also devised six special plans to manage crowds and handle emergencies. As part of these efforts, 90 holding areas have been identified to accommodate devotees in case of heavy crowding at railway stations. These areas will help alleviate pressure on the stations and ensure a smoother travel experience.

The primary aim of these emergency plans is to ensure the safety and convenience of devotees. The district administration, police, and the fair organizing team will work together to implement these measures effectively.

A special control room has been established at Prayagraj Junction to monitor the entire fair area and railway stations. This control room will oversee activities across all stations, facilitating coordination to quickly address any issues that may arise.

The control room will manage the train schedules, crowd control, and security arrangements. Following the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, every effort is being made to ensure that all operations run smoothly, providing a hassle-free experience for the devotees.

In preparation for Maha Kumbh 2025, Prayagraj Junction is being revamped under the Grand Station Development Scheme, while Phaphamau and Prayag Junction are being upgraded under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The construction work at these stations is set to be completed by October 2024, ensuring they are fully developed and ready in time for the event.

As part of the upgrades, passenger amenities at the stations will be enhanced, including expanded waiting rooms, ticket counters, platforms, washing lines, and sanitation facilities. Special arrangements are also being made to accommodate the anticipated surge in passenger traffic.

