Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ayodhya's Deepotsav 2024: 150 tribal representatives from Jharkhand to light lamps at ghats

    Ayodhya gears up for its eighth Deepotsav with a record-breaking target of 25 lakh diyas. Tribal representatives from Jharkhand will join as volunteers, and new ghats have been added to accommodate the grand scale of the festival.

    Ayodhya Deepotsav 2024: 150 tribal representatives from Jharkhand to light lamps at ghats gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 5:54 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 14, 2024, 5:54 PM IST

    Preparations for the eighth Deepotsav celebrations being organized by the Yogi government are in full swing. In addition to the administrative efforts, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia University has initiated its work at a rapid pace. This year’s Deepotsav promises to be truly special, with 150 tribal representatives from Jharkhand joining as volunteers to light lamps at the ghats. 

    Since its inception in Ayodhya in 2017 at Ram Ki Paidi, Deepotsav has consistently set new records year after year. This year, the Chief Minister has announced an ambitious goal of lighting 25 lakh diyas, for which 28 lakh diyas are planned to be placed along the banks of the Saryu River. Following this announcement, efforts to beautify the city of Ayodhya have begun.

    Local citizens will also be included in the festivities this year at Ram Ki Paidi, with wide-platform stairs being constructed to resemble a stadium. 

    To accommodate the increased number of diyas, the total number of ghats has been expanded from 51 to 55, incorporating Chaudhary Charan Singh, Bhajan Sandhya Sthal, and other locations. Additionally, 90,000 litres of mustard oil are expected to be utilized for lighting the diyas.

    With the increase in diyas, arrangements for cotton wicks are also underway, with plans to use 40 lakh cotton wicks. Volunteers will commence laying diyas on the ghats of Ram Ki Paidi from the 25th of this month.

    Dr SS Mishra, the nodal officer for Deepotsav said, "The preparations are progressing swiftly. This year, with Lord Ram seated in his grand palace, it will be ensured that the celebrations are even grander than in the past."

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP SHOCKER! 14-year-old girl allegedly raped, strangled, dumped in unconscious state in fields in Lucknow shk

    UP SHOCKER! 14-year-old girl allegedly raped, strangled, dumped in unconscious state in fields in Lucknow

    India withdraws High Commissioner, diplomats from Canada amid escalating row gcw

    India withdraws High Commissioner, diplomats from Canada amid escalating row

    Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt to set up 10 'Tourism Information Centers' in Prayagraj gcw

    Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt to set up 10 'Tourism Information Centers' in Prayagraj

    'Jis aurat ko devi batate ho, usi ka rape karte ho': Drama on TV debate over Islamic scholar's remark (WATCH) shk

    'Jis aurat ko devi batate ho, usi ka rape karte ho': Drama on TV debate over Islamic scholar's remark (WATCH)

    Kerala: Head-on collision between buses in Kozhikode leaves over 30 injured dmn

    Kerala: Head-on collision between buses in Kozhikode leaves over 30 injured

    Recent Stories

    'No one is allowed to extort Pashtuns': Pakistan Army gets 2-month ultimatum to leave Pashtun lands (WATCH)

    'No one is allowed to extort Pashtuns': Pakistan Army gets 2-month ultimatum to leave Pashtun lands (WATCH)

    Dates to Almonds: Eat THESE 6 dry fruits in the morning to lose weight faster gcw

    Dates to Almonds: Eat THESE 6 dry fruits in the morning to lose weight faster

    UP SHOCKER! 14-year-old girl allegedly raped, strangled, dumped in unconscious state in fields in Lucknow shk

    UP SHOCKER! 14-year-old girl allegedly raped, strangled, dumped in unconscious state in fields in Lucknow

    India withdraws High Commissioner, diplomats from Canada amid escalating row gcw

    India withdraws High Commissioner, diplomats from Canada amid escalating row

    Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt to set up 10 'Tourism Information Centers' in Prayagraj gcw

    Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt to set up 10 'Tourism Information Centers' in Prayagraj

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon