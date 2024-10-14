Ayodhya's Deepotsav 2024: 150 tribal representatives from Jharkhand to light lamps at ghats

Ayodhya gears up for its eighth Deepotsav with a record-breaking target of 25 lakh diyas. Tribal representatives from Jharkhand will join as volunteers, and new ghats have been added to accommodate the grand scale of the festival.

Preparations for the eighth Deepotsav celebrations being organized by the Yogi government are in full swing. In addition to the administrative efforts, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia University has initiated its work at a rapid pace. This year’s Deepotsav promises to be truly special, with 150 tribal representatives from Jharkhand joining as volunteers to light lamps at the ghats.

Since its inception in Ayodhya in 2017 at Ram Ki Paidi, Deepotsav has consistently set new records year after year. This year, the Chief Minister has announced an ambitious goal of lighting 25 lakh diyas, for which 28 lakh diyas are planned to be placed along the banks of the Saryu River. Following this announcement, efforts to beautify the city of Ayodhya have begun.

Local citizens will also be included in the festivities this year at Ram Ki Paidi, with wide-platform stairs being constructed to resemble a stadium.

To accommodate the increased number of diyas, the total number of ghats has been expanded from 51 to 55, incorporating Chaudhary Charan Singh, Bhajan Sandhya Sthal, and other locations. Additionally, 90,000 litres of mustard oil are expected to be utilized for lighting the diyas.

With the increase in diyas, arrangements for cotton wicks are also underway, with plans to use 40 lakh cotton wicks. Volunteers will commence laying diyas on the ghats of Ram Ki Paidi from the 25th of this month.

Dr SS Mishra, the nodal officer for Deepotsav said, "The preparations are progressing swiftly. This year, with Lord Ram seated in his grand palace, it will be ensured that the celebrations are even grander than in the past."

