UP targets energy self-reliance in three years to support $1 trillion economy goal

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is making significant strides toward energy self-reliance, with ambitious targets centered on solar and bioenergy. The Yogi government aims not only to achieve 100% electricity availability across the state but also to lay a solid foundation for a one-trillion-dollar economy through renewable energy. Working in mission mode, the Yogi government is set to make UP self-sufficient in energy within the next two and a half to three years.

A major push is underway to expand solar energy access. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘PM Suryaghar Yojana,’ the state has set a target to connect 2.5 million households to solar energy within the next three years. So far, over 48,000 homes have been equipped with solar panels, with another 30,000 expected to benefit by the end of the fiscal year. This initiative not only aims to strengthen home energy supply but also to promote environmental conservation and reduce electricity costs.

Similarly, the 'PM Kusum Yojana' aims to generate 2,000 MW of solar energy by 2027. This program enables farmers to install solar panels on unused land, providing an additional income source while enhancing sustainable energy production across the state.

The Yogi government is driving major initiatives to boost large-scale solar energy projects across Uttar Pradesh, including developing solar parks with a combined capacity of 4,800 MW, with the tendering process underway. Plans are also in place to establish floating solar projects across seven reservoirs, in partnership with National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Tehri Hydro Development Corporation (THDC) and Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN). By 2027, the state aims to reach a solar power generation capacity of 14,000 MW.

Additionally, the Yogi administration is advancing toward bio-energy self-sufficiency. Over the next two years, it has set ambitious targets to expand bio-compressed gas capacity to 1,000 TPD, bio-coal to 4,000 TPD, and bio-diesel to 2,000 KLPD. Currently, bio-compressed gas plants with a 210 TPD capacity are operational, with further projects in progress. This bio-energy initiative not only seeks to curb pollution, but will also create new employment opportunities.

In anticipation of future energy demands, particularly for new industries, the government has laid a detailed blueprint for enhancing power infrastructure over the next decade. This includes establishing modern power plants and upgrading existing ones to ensure an uninterrupted energy supply, accelerating industrial growth.

These comprehensive efforts towards energy self-sufficiency will drive economic growth, bolster industrial development, and promote environmental conservation in Uttar Pradesh, making the state a model for solar and bioenergy progress nationwide.

