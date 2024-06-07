Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kangana Ranaut slapgate: Mohali businessman announces Rs 1 lakh reward to CISF constable (WATCH)

    Ranaut claimed she was physically assaulted and verbally abused by the female constable. According to Ranaut, the constable approached her, struck her in the face, and hurled insults, reportedly citing Ranaut's support for the farmer protests as the reason for her actions.

    Mohali-based real estate businessman Shivraj Singh Bains has announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, following her altercation with BJP MP-elect and actress Kangana Ranaut. The incident occurred during a security check at Chandigarh airport, just two days after Ranaut's election to the Lok Sabha from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

    Ranaut claimed she was physically assaulted and verbally abused by the female constable. According to Ranaut, the constable approached her, struck her in the face, and hurled insults, reportedly citing Ranaut's support for the farmer protests as the reason for her actions.

    "She hit me in the face and started abusing me. I asked her why she did it and she said she supports the farmer protests," Ranaut said.

    The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), responsible for airport security, has suspended Kaur and filed an FIR against her. The force has also initiated a formal inquiry into the incident.

    In her political debut, Ranaut won the Mandi constituency by a margin of over 74,000 votes, defeating her closest Congress competitor. The actress has been vocal about various issues, including her support for the farm protests, which she believes led to the confrontation at the airport.

    "I am safe, but my concern is that terrorism is increasing in Punjab... How do we handle that?" Ranaut added, reflecting on the broader implications of the incident.

