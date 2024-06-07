Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Indian Railways to produce 'Vande Bharat Bullet Train' at 250 kmph this year; check details

    For the first time, India will manufacture trains capable of reaching a maximum speed of 250 kilometers per hour (kmph). These bullet trains are intended to operate on the Rs 1.08 lakh crore Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor, likely utilizing the Vande Bharat platform.

    Indian Railways to produce 'Vande Bharat Bullet Train' at 250 kmph this year; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 7, 2024, 2:51 PM IST

    In a recent development, Indian Railways has tasked the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai with producing two domestically manufactured standard-gauge bullet trains within the current fiscal year. This decision follows unsuccessful negotiations with Japanese suppliers over pricing issues, according to officials.

    For the first time, India will manufacture trains capable of reaching a maximum speed of 250 kilometers per hour (kmph). These bullet trains are intended to operate on the Rs 1.08 lakh crore Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor, likely utilizing the Vande Bharat platform.

    Narendra Modi to take oath as PM for third time on June 9, Sunday, at 6 pm, says Pralhad Joshi

    While using an existing platform will help ICF expedite the delivery process, experts believe that supplying the train sets within this fiscal year will be a formidable challenge. A senior official said, "ICF, Chennai has been tasked to build and deliver two standard-gauge train sets of eight cars each, featuring a steel car body, a running speed of 220 kmph, and a maximum speed of 250 kmph." The order was placed earlier this week.

    Negotiations with the Japanese consortium of Hitachi and Kawasaki, which have been ongoing for a while, have made little progress. The estimated cost for a 10-coach bullet train was Rs 389 crore in 2018, rising to Rs 460 crore per train set in 2023. Despite the Japanese consortium's willingness to supply 'Shinkansen' train sets, Indian Railways remains unconvinced about the pricing.

    The bullet train project has faced massive delays from its original 2022 completion deadline, primarily due to land acquisition issues in Maharashtra. Experts believe that meeting the new timeline for developing trains capable of running at 250 kmph will be a challenging task for ICF.

    Kangana Ranaut slapgate: Mohali businessman announces Rs 1 lakh reward to CISF constable (WATCH)

    Sudhanshu Mani, a retired Indian Railways official known for developing the first variant of the Vande Bharat trains, remarked that the current top speed of Vande Bharat trains is 180 kmph. He added, "This bullet train development and supply target can be achieved by ICF over three to four years.”

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2024, 2:51 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Congress unlikely to cross 100 seats in the next decade: PM Narendra Modi vkp

    Congress unlikely to cross 100 seats in the next decade: PM Narendra Modi

    Kerala SHOCKER: Man's ear severed while trying to resolve quarrel in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Kerala SHOCKER: Man's ear severed while trying to resolve quarrel in Thiruvananthapuram

    Kerala: 'Suresh Gopi's success is an inspiration for BJP workers...' says BJP state president K Surendran Asianet news interview anr

    Kerala: 'Suresh Gopi's success is an inspiration for BJP workers...' says BJP state president K Surendran

    Rajnath Singh proposes Narendra Modi for NDA leader; Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari rally behind: Top quotes AJR

    Rajnath Singh, Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu propose Narendra Modi for NDA leader: Top quotes

    Kerala: CPI(M) stunned by BJP surge in Kannur strongholds; Report anr

    Kerala: CPI(M) stunned by BJP surge in Kannur strongholds; Report

    Recent Stories

    Congress unlikely to cross 100 seats in the next decade: PM Narendra Modi vkp

    Congress unlikely to cross 100 seats in the next decade: PM Narendra Modi

    Kerala SHOCKER: Man's ear severed while trying to resolve quarrel in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Kerala SHOCKER: Man's ear severed while trying to resolve quarrel in Thiruvananthapuram

    Apple WWDC 2024: iOS 18 with AI, iPadOS 18, macOS 15 with more features expected gcw

    Apple WWDC 2024: iOS 18 with AI, iPadOS 18, macOS 15 with more features expected

    Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Bollywood celebs for keeping silence on slap row, later deletes the post RKK

    Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Bollywood celebs for keeping silence on slap row, later deletes the post

    Mount Everest: 11 tonnes rubbish, four corpses removed by Nepali army

    Mount Everest: 11 tonnes rubbish, four corpses removed by Nepali army

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon