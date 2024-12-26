UP SHOCKER! Meerut woman attacked with acid twice over dowry demands, giving birth to girl

Meerut: A harrowing tale of dowry demands and gender-based violence has emerged from Meerut, where a 32-year-old woman, Preeti Singh, suffered critical injuries after her in-laws allegedly poured acid on her not once, but twice. The brutal attacks were reportedly motivated by Preeti's failure to meet her in-laws' dowry demands and her decision to give birth to a girl.

Preeti's ordeal began nearly 11 years ago when she married Harveer Singh of Jewar, Greater Noida. Her father, Sukhbir Singh, revealed that Preeti's in-laws repeatedly demanded dowry, and when she gave birth to a girl three years ago, they attacked her with acid, resulting in severe burns to her face and neck. Despite reaching a compromise with her in-laws, who assured them that the incident would not be repeated, Preeti continued to face harassment.

In a shocking turn of events, Sukhbir Singh alleged that Preeti's in-laws sold her son to an unknown person without her knowledge when he was born two years ago. The situation took a further turn for the worse when Preeti's husband married another woman and began living with her in the same house last year.

According to Sukhbir Singh, on December 18, Preeti's family discovered that her in-laws had attacked her with acid again, critically burning her hands and shoulder. Preeti was rushed to a doctor, who referred her to a higher medical institution in Meerut. Her family has requested the police to take strict action against her in-laws and has refused to send her back to their house.

