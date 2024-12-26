SHOCKING! UP man hangs self during 5-hour video call with girlfriend after her family opposed marriage

In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old man ended his life while on a video call with his girlfriend in Bhatani town, located in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district,

SHOCKING! UP man hangs self during 5-hour video call with girlfriend after her family opposed marriage shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 26, 2024, 1:47 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 26, 2024, 1:47 PM IST

In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old man ended his life while on a video call with his girlfriend in Bhatani town, located in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district, early Wednesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Asgar Ali who worked as an electrician.

Police have confiscated Ali's phone and plan to question his girlfriend to find the chain of events leading to the incident.

Preliminary investigations reveal that Asgar and the woman had been in a relationship for over a year. Their love story, however, met resistance from the girl’s family, who opposed their plans to marry.

The emotional turmoil reportedly peaked on Tuesday night when Asgar engaged in a lengthy phone conversation with his girlfriend, lasting nearly five hours. The discussion took a distressing turn when an argument erupted between the couple. Asgar allegedly decided to take the fatal step during the video call.

“We are investigating all aspects of the case to understand what led to this tragic event,” a police officer stated.

Also read: UP SHOCKER! Naked body of 8-yr-old girl found inside sack in Varanasi; accused injured in encounter with cops

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-553 December 26 2024: Check prize money, winning ticket HERE dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-553 December 26 2024: Check prize money, winning ticket HERE

AAP accuses Congress of BJP collusion in Delhi polls, warns of INDIA alliance split (WATCH) snt

AAP accuses Congress of BJP collusion in Delhi polls, warns of INDIA alliance split (WATCH)

Mumbai taxi driver uses fake app to charge NRI Rs 2,800 for 10-minute ride, arrested dmn

Mumbai taxi driver uses fake app to charge NRI Rs 2,800 for 10-minute ride, arrested

Andhra Pradesh couple dies by suicide amid disputes over son's relationship with transgender woman dmn

Andhra Pradesh couple dies by suicide amid disputes over son's relationship with transgender woman

Scripting History: Adichuchanagiri's students take part in SpaDeX mission vkp

Scripting History: Adichuchanagiri's students take part in SpaDeX mission

Recent Stories

iPhone vs Android: Are Ola, Uber charging differently? Social media post raises eyebrows gcw

iPhone vs Android: Are Ola, Uber charging differently? Social media post raises eyebrows

Were scientists silenced & evidence of COVID lab leak theory buried? BOMBSHELL report makes alarming claim shk

Were scientists silenced & evidence of COVID lab leak theory buried? BOMBSHELL report makes alarming claim

Pushpa Star Allu Arjun: Has Stardom Sparked Transformation or Controversy?

Pushpa on Fire : From Humble Beginnings to Headlines: Is Allu Arjun’s Success Tarnished by Attitude?

Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: 5 Bollywood actors who own and manage their own production houses NTI

Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: 5 Bollywood actors who own and manage their own production houses

Genetic superhumans, alien contact & more: Living Nostradamus unveils CHILLING 2025 predictions vkp

Genetic superhumans, alien contact & more: Living Nostradamus unveils CHILLING 2025 predictions

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon