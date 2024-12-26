SHOCKING! UP man hangs self during 5-hour video call with girlfriend after her family opposed marriage

In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old man ended his life while on a video call with his girlfriend in Bhatani town, located in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district,

In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old man ended his life while on a video call with his girlfriend in Bhatani town, located in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district, early Wednesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Asgar Ali who worked as an electrician.

Police have confiscated Ali's phone and plan to question his girlfriend to find the chain of events leading to the incident.

Preliminary investigations reveal that Asgar and the woman had been in a relationship for over a year. Their love story, however, met resistance from the girl’s family, who opposed their plans to marry.

The emotional turmoil reportedly peaked on Tuesday night when Asgar engaged in a lengthy phone conversation with his girlfriend, lasting nearly five hours. The discussion took a distressing turn when an argument erupted between the couple. Asgar allegedly decided to take the fatal step during the video call.

“We are investigating all aspects of the case to understand what led to this tragic event,” a police officer stated.

Also read: UP SHOCKER! Naked body of 8-yr-old girl found inside sack in Varanasi; accused injured in encounter with cops

Latest Videos