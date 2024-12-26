UP SHOCKER! Naked body of 8-yr-old girl found inside sack in Varanasi; accused injured in encounter with cops

In a shocking incident, the body of an eight-year-old girl, who was murdered, was found stuffed inside a sack in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Wednesday morning.

First Published Dec 26, 2024, 12:48 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 26, 2024, 12:48 PM IST

In a shocking incident, the body of an eight-year-old girl, who was murdered, was found stuffed inside a sack in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Wednesday morning. According to reports, the minor had left home on Tuesday evening to buy some stuff. Her family complained to the police after seeing no sign of her return.

According to the father of the victim, she went to buy a mosquito repellent coil from a shop near Polav Shahid Mazar at around 7 pm but did not return till 8 pm. After which her mother started looking for her and went to the shop where she was informed that her daughter left after buying goods.

The family members suspected something fish and approached police to report about her sudden disappearance.

The police received the information about the discovery of a dead body on Wednesday morning which later turned out to be that of the victim.

After getting information about the body, police took it into custody and started investigating the case. UP police has encountered the accused identified as Irshad. He was shot in the leg.

It was found, Irshad allegedly tried to rape the victim, but killed her after he failed.

 

