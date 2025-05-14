A four-month-old baby was killed by a pet Rottweiler in a housing society garden in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The infant was with her aunt when the unleashed dog attacked. The horrific incident was captured on CCTV.

In a shocking incident, a four-month-old baby girl was mauled to death by a pet Rottweiler in a residential society in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Monday night. The incident occurred when the baby was strolling in the society's compound with her premises. The Rottweiler suddenly broke free from its owner's control and pounced on the baby.

According to the police, a woman had brought her pet Rottweiler for a walk and was busy on her phone. Suddenly, the dog became aggressive and attacked the baby and her aunt, leading to chaos. Both were immediately taken to the hospital, but unfortunately, the baby died. The aunt is seriously injured and is undergoing treatment.

According to the post-mortem report, the baby sustained severe injuries to her neck and skull, leading to her death.

Police Inspector Hitesh Baria said an investigation is underway. An FIR will be registered based on the post-mortem report. Currently, the dog's owner is being questioned.

Meanwhile, residents have demanded a ban on keeping dangerous animals in the society.