    UP SHOCKER! Interfaith couple brutally thrashed by girl's brothers on road, video emerges (WATCH)

    In a shocking incident, an interfaith couple was subjected to a brutal attack on the streets of Hapur district in Uttar Pradesh in broad daylight, that has left many outraged.

    First Published Oct 9, 2024, 4:26 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 9, 2024, 4:32 PM IST

    In a shocking incident, an interfaith couple was subjected to a brutal attack on the streets of Hapur district in Uttar Pradesh in broad daylight, that has left many outraged. The incident, which took place on September 28, has sparked intense debate across social media platforms after a disturbing video surfaced, capturing the violent encounter.

    Akram, a Muslim man, was reportedly returning from a hotel with a Hindu girl on a bike when the situation took a terrifying turn. As the couple made their way back, the girl's brothers intercepted them and began thrashing Akram. The assault, which occurred in broad daylight, has left the public shocked by the sheer brutality of the act. Initial claims suggested that Akram was brutally beaten because he protested against an insult to Prophet Muhammad.

    The viral video shows Akram being mercilessly thrashed before being handed over to the police by the girl's brothers. 

    Twist in the case?

    In a shocking twist, the girl involved later filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Akram, accusing him of luring and sexually assaulting her.

    Hapur's Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vineet Jaiswal, speaking on the matter, confirmed the FIR against Akram.

    He also clarified that the authorities are taking legal action against individuals attempting to link this video to a separate incident in Ghaziabad, dispelling rumors that had been circulating online.

