UP Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar has accused the Samajwadi Party of undermining Dalit interests, dismantling welfare schemes, and facilitating atrocities during their previous governance, sparking a political war of words with Akhilesh Yadav.

UP Minister Rajbhar Accuses Samajwadi Party of Anti-Dalit Policies

Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar accused the Samajwadi Party (SP) of working against the interests of the Dalit community, alleging that the party had dismantled several welfare schemes and initiatives introduced by Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati for the community's upliftment. Speaking to ANI, Rajbhar alleged that people associated with the SP had acted against Dalit interests and recalled incidents in which BSP MLAs were allegedly assaulted.

"Those who align themselves with the Samajwadi Party are, in fact, acting against the interests of the Dalit community...these are the same people from the Samajwadi Party who dragged Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs through the streets, beating them as they did so", he said.

Questioning the SP over the renaming of districts and hospitals named after Dalit icons during Mayawati's tenure, Rajbhar alleged that the party had also discontinued several welfare schemes introduced for the community. "Furthermore, who was responsible for renaming the districts and hospitals that Mayawati had named after great Dalit icons to foster the upliftment of the community? It was the Samajwadi Party," he said. "They also dismantled the various welfare schemes Mayawati had initiated for the development of Dalits--schemes named after these same great Dalit figures. During the five years that Akhilesh Yadav’s government was in power--from 2012 to 2017--it was the people associated with the Samajwadi Party who were responsible for the highest levels of atrocities, rampant looting, and the widespread illegal seizure of land belonging to Dalits," he added.

Rajbhar's remarks came after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of weakening the Constitution and undermining the rights and opportunities of Dalit and backward communities during a 'PDA' Dalit Mahasammelan in Agra. Yadav said the BJP was attempting to weaken the PDA community and claimed that the party had changed the definition of PDA in response to the support received at the Agra conference. He further alleged that the closure of these schools had affected students from the PDA community and poorer sections, while also bringing an end to teaching jobs in the institutions.Referring to the Constitution drafted under the leadership of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, Yadav said it had provided people with employment opportunities and a chance to progress on equal terms.