Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a key opium supplier, Puran Lal Verma, in Bareilly with 443 grams of the contraband. The arrest, following a chase, is linked to a prior drug bust and is part of an effort to dismantle an interstate narcotics network.

Uttar Pradesh Police busted an opium supply chain and arrested a key supplier with 443 grams of Opium following a chase operation in Bareilly. As per the press release, the accused, identified as Puran Lal Verma alias Naksu (58), was apprehended on March 25 by the Special Staff of East District after sustained surveillance and technical intelligence inputs. Police recovered 443 grams of opium from his possession.

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The Arrest Operation

The arrest is linked to an earlier case dated February 22, when one Gyani Ram from Village Mansa Rampur was caught with 1 kg of opium, leading to the registration of an FIR under the NDPS Act. Investigations into that case had pointed towards Verma as a key supplier in the network. A police team led by Inspector Jitendra Malik and supervised by ACP Pawan Kumar had been tracking the accused for several days. Despite multiple failed raids in Bareilly and Badaun, officials finally managed to nab him after a brief chase near Rajpur Kalan Jungle on the Siroli Road in Aliganj.

Profile of the Accused

According to the press release, Verma, a resident of Kundaria Fazalpur village in Bareilly with education up to Class 5, has a history of involvement in narcotics cases. He has two prior NDPS cases registered against him, including an FIR at Sirauli police station and another FIR at Aliganj police station.

Investigation into Interstate Network

Police said the accused is currently being interrogated to uncover the larger interstate narcotics network operating between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Further investigation is underway to identify other members of the supply chain and dismantle the network.

Other Recent Security Incidents

Earlier on March 21, Ghaziabad police arrested six individuals and detained nine juveniles for filming railway and security sites and sharing the footage abroad, with interrogation revealing they were guided by a foreign handler to install solar-powered, SIM-based CCTV cameras at strategic locations. (ANI)