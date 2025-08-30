UPITS 2025, scheduled in Greater Noida from September 25-29, will highlight Uttar Pradesh’s cultural diversity with evenings of folk music, dance, Sufi singing, Kathak, and performances by stars like Nirahua, Malini Awasthi, and Sachet-Parampara.

Lucknow, August 30: Under the initiative of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the International Trade Show 2025 is set to put Uttar Pradesh’s rich cultural heritage on the global stage. More than just a trade event, it promises a vibrant confluence of art and culture. Scheduled from September 25 to 29 at India expo mart, Greater Noida, the mega event will light up every evening with colourful performances, celebrating folk traditions like Bhojpuri, Awadhi, Bundeli, and Tharu, along with Sufi singing, Kathak dance, and soulful light music.

Renowned national and state artists will perform at the show. Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua,’ Padma Shri Malini Awasthi, Sufi singer Pratibha Singh Baghel, Kathak dancer Anuradha Sharma, and cultural groups like Culture Gatha Band will make this event memorable.

The evening of September 25 will begin with the performance of Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua,’ winning hearts with his folk songs. The other performances on the day will include Sony Seth from Varanasi, who will present the Kathak dance drama titled “Ram Rameti Ramayah.” Additionally, Mohini, Sonal, and Ananya of the Culture Gatha Girls Band will enchant audiences with folk melodies, while Pawan Dhanak from Meerut will mesmerize the audience with his shehnai tunes.

On September 26, the stage will celebrate the Sufi and Braj culture. Singer Pratibha Singh Baghel from Rewa will captivate audiences with her Sufi singing, while Murari Lal Sharma from Mathura will present the unique Braj tradition through Charkula dance. Gajendra Singh will enthrall listeners with Rasia singing, and Nilakshi Rai from Noida will present a Sufi dance drama.

September 27 evening will celebrate the Awadhi folk singing by Padma Shri Malini Awasthi from Lucknow. Amit Anjan from Maharajganj will perform folk songs, and Sangam Lata Badhawa from Ayodhya will charm the audiences with her dance performances, while Rinku Devi from Pilibhit will showcase tribal traditions through Tharu dance.

On September 28, the stage will celebrate Bundelkhand and its cultural heritage. Brajesh Sandilya from Basti will create a devotional atmosphere through bhajan singing. Mansi Singh Raghuvanshi from Ambedkar Nagar will perform folk songs. Jitendra Kumar from Lalitpur will enchant the show with Bundeli songs, and Mohini will present the Rai-Saira folk dance.

The last day of the ITS 2025 will witness a confluence of modern and spiritual music. The popular duo Sachet-Parampara from Lucknow will mesmerize the people with light music. Santosh Madal Singha from Sonbhadra will depict folk life energy through his dance. Jalaj Srivastava from Prayagraj will bring the saintly tradition alive with Kabir singing, and Anuradha Sharma from Noida will conclude the event with a Kathak dance, marking a grand finale.

The Yogi government has ensured that the International Trade Show serves not only as a platform for trade but also as an opportunity to showcase Uttar Pradesh’s rich folk art and cultural heritage. The event will present the state’s cultural diversity to the world. The five-day program will be a living testimony to the state’s cultural richness.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath believes that trade and culture complement each other. “This year, the government has aimed to make the International Trade Show a platform that promotes entrepreneurship, investment, and Uttar Pradesh’s rich art and culture. Glimpses of Tharu, Bundeli, Awadhi, and Bhojpuri folk traditions will be presented to the world, encouraging artists and strengthening the state’s cultural identity,” the CM said.