Woman, daughter found brutally killed in UP; paramour admits to crime after cops find 1600 calls in 11 months

Vikas Jaiswal arrested for murdering Geeta, 24, and her 6-year-old daughter Deepika in Uttar Pradesh, driven by rage and jealousy after Geeta ignored him.

Lucknow: A gruesome double murder shook the village of Isapur in Mallihabad, Uttar Pradesh, where 24-year-old Geeta and her six-year-old daughter Deepika were brutally killed by Geeta's paramour, Vikas Jaiswal. The 25-year-old Jaiswal, a distant relative of Geeta, was arrested on Saturday and confessed to the crime.

According to police, Geeta's husband, Prakash Kanaujia, worked in Mumbai, leaving Geeta to care for their two children, Deepika and four-year-old Dipanshu. On January 15, Geeta and Deepika were alone at home when Jaiswal, fueled by rage and jealousy, climbed a pole to enter their house and murder them.

The murder surfaced after Geeta’s family tried to contact her but received no response. Subsequently, they arrived at her house and used a ladder to enter, discovering Geeta and Deepika’s bodies soaked in blood and throats slit.

Jaiswal's obsession with Geeta began during the Covid-19 lockdown, and he spent a significant portion of his earnings on her, even returning from Kuwait after she insisted. However, when Geeta started ignoring him, Jaiswal's anger boiled over, leading him to commit the heinous crime.

Police investigation revealed that Jaiswal made over 1,600 calls to Geeta in the last 11 months, and call records led them to the accused.

The officials found two mobile phones from the crime scene. “While one phone was switched off, the other was on silent. Analysis of the call logs revealed that Jaiswal made over 1,600 calls to Geeta in the last 11 months," Vishwajeet Srivastava, DCP West Zone, said.

Geeta's son Dipanshu also confirmed Jaiswal's frequent visits to their home.

After killing Geeta and Deepika, Jaiswal attempted to mislead the investigation by taking the jewelry he had previously gifted Geeta, making it appear as if the crime was a robbery. He even visited the crime scene the next day, pretending to console the family and suggesting other suspects.

However, Jaiswal's actions, combined with the call records, ultimately led to his arrest. During interrogation, Jaiswal confessed to the crime, and police recovered the murder weapons, stolen jewelry, his motorcycle, and Rs 760 in cash.

Vishwajeet Srivastava stated that Jaiswal's confession revealed a disturbing pattern of obsession and control. He said Vikas showed them the expensive gifts he gave Geeta, but he snapped when she started ignoring him.

