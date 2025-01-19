"Hang him": RG Kar case convict Sanjay Roy's mother says she doesn't have objections to court's decision

Malati Roy, the mother of Sanjay Roy, convicted in the RG Kar case, has expressed an unusual stance on her son's punishment. Considering the severity of the crime, she stated that if her son is truly guilty, he should face the consequences, even if it means the death penalty.

Malati's acceptance of the court's decision is rooted in her belief that the law has proven her son's guilt. She expressed sympathy for the victim's mother, saying she can feel her anguish and pain, drawing parallels between the victim and her own daughters, one of whom passed away several years ago.

Malati lives 5 kms away from Sealdah court which found Sanjay guilty in the August 9 rape and murder case. "Despite my failing health I would have tried to visit if the charges were found to be untrue," she said.

Sanjay's sister described him as a normal child who changed as he grew older, particularly after turning to alcohol. However, she claimed to have never heard of any instances of Sanjay misbehaving with women. She did express concerns about the investigation, questioning whether others were involved in the crime and emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation.

"There are reports in media that Sanjay was not alone at the site of crime. So I would expect that investigations must have been thorough to find only one person's involvement in such a crime. Had others been involved directly or indirectly that should also be investigated and they should be brought to book," she said.

Sanjay has been charged under BNS Sections 64, 66, and 103/1. The court will announce the quantum of punishment on Monday. The case has garnered significant attention, with the Indian Medical Association and the FAIMA Doctors Association demanding stringent punishment for the accused.

