"Hang him": RG Kar case convict Sanjay Roy's mother says she doesn't have objections to court's decision

Malati Roy accepts court's decision on son Sanjay Roy's punishment, including possible death penalty, for rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College.

"Hang him": RG Kar case convict Sanjay Roy's mother says she doesn't have objections to court's decision dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 19, 2025, 4:20 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 19, 2025, 4:20 PM IST

Malati Roy, the mother of Sanjay Roy, convicted in the RG Kar case, has expressed an unusual stance on her son's punishment. Considering the severity of the crime, she stated that if her son is truly guilty, he should face the consequences, even if it means the death penalty.

Also Read: Caught on camera: Innova collides with parked Wagon R in Kerala's Kollam, passengers escape narrowly (WATCH)

Malati's acceptance of the court's decision is rooted in her belief that the law has proven her son's guilt. She expressed sympathy for the victim's mother, saying she can feel her anguish and pain, drawing parallels between the victim and her own daughters, one of whom passed away several years ago.

Malati lives 5 kms away from Sealdah court which found Sanjay guilty in the August 9 rape and murder case. "Despite my failing health I would have tried to visit if the charges were found to be untrue," she said.

Sanjay's sister described him as a normal child who changed as he grew older, particularly after turning to alcohol. However, she claimed to have never heard of any instances of Sanjay misbehaving with women. She did express concerns about the investigation, questioning whether others were involved in the crime and emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation.

"There are reports in media that Sanjay was not alone at the site of crime. So I would expect that investigations must have been thorough to find only one person's involvement in such a crime. Had others been involved directly or indirectly that should also be investigated and they should be brought to book," she said.

Sanjay has been charged under BNS Sections 64, 66, and 103/1. The court will announce the quantum of punishment on Monday. The case has garnered significant attention, with the Indian Medical Association and the FAIMA Doctors Association demanding stringent punishment for the accused.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Cops confirm attacker is Bangladeshi, find accused's birth certificate

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

UP HORROR! Woman, daughter found brutally killed; obsessive paramour confesses to crime dmn

Woman, daughter found brutally killed in UP; paramour admits to crime after cops find 1600 calls in 11 months

Fire breaks out at Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, authorities rush to control situation dmn

Cylinder blast sparks massive fire at Maha Kumbh 2025, authorities rush to control situation (WATCH)

Caught on camera: Innova collides with parked Wagon R in Kerala's Kollam, passengers escape narrowly dmn

Caught on camera: Innova collides with parked Wagon R in Kerala's Kollam, passengers escape narrowly (WATCH)

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Accused Bangladeshi national sent to 5-day police custody snt

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Bangladeshi accused sent to 5-day police custody, cops cite international conspiracy

Rajasthan SHOCKER: Teachers suspended after obscene video of them kissing in Chittorgarh school goes viral snt

Rajasthan SHOCKER: Teachers suspended after obscene video of them kissing in Chittorgarh school goes viral

Recent Stories

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena to Chum Darang; Top 6 finalists' fees revealed NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena to Chum Darang; Finalists' fees revealed

Tennis Australian Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz confident of 'defeating' Novak Djokovic in quarterfinal (WATCH) hrd

Australian Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz confident of 'defeating' Novak Djokovic in quarterfinal (WATCH)

TVS Ronin unveiled at Auto Expo 2025 check engine colours rivals specs and other details gcw

TVS Ronin unveiled at Auto Expo 2025 | Check engine, specs and other details

Kolkata weather update: North Bengal may see light rainfall; possible snowfall in Darjeeling, Kalimpong gcw

Kolkata weather update: North Bengal may see light rainfall; possible snowfall in Darjeeling, Kalimpong

Kolkata Metro: GOOD NEWS for commuters! Bowbazar Tunnel trial run to start on January 21 gcw

Kolkata Metro: GOOD NEWS for commuters! Bowbazar Tunnel trial run to start on January 21

Recent Videos

BB 18 Grand Finale: Sher Khul Gaye Performance by Vivian, Karan and Avinash Set Stage on Fire!

BB 18 Grand Finale: Sher Khul Gaye Performance by Vivian, Karan and Avinash Set Stage on Fire!

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18 GRAND FINALE: Avinash, Eisha, Chum and Karan's Electrifying Dance Performance!

Bigg Boss 18 GRAND FINALE: Avinash, Eisha, Chum and Karan's Electrifying Dance Performance!

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18 GRAND FINALE! When and Where to Watch?

Bigg Boss 18 GRAND FINALE! When and Where to Watch?

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18 GRAND FINALE: Rajat, Vivian, Eisha, Karan, Avinash or Chum, Who Has Edge as per AI?

Bigg Boss 18 GRAND FINALE: Rajat, Vivian, Eisha, Karan, Avinash or Chum, Who Has Edge as per AI?

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Nepal's Women Dominate Uganda 89-18, Secure Spot in Final

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Nepal's Women Dominate Uganda 89-18, Secure Spot in Final

Video Icon