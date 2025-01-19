Cylinder blast sparks massive fire at Maha Kumbh 2025, authorities rush to control situation (WATCH)

A fire broke out at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 site in Prayagraj, prompting immediate action from authorities to control the situation.

Prayagraj: A major fire erupted in Sector 19 of the Maha Kumbh Mela area on Sunday, triggered by the explosion of two cylinders. Fortunately, there were no immediate reports of casualties.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic, with flames engulfing the camps and a massive black cloud of smoke billowing into the air. Emergency responders swiftly sprang into action, with firefighters working tirelessly to bring the blaze under control.

Akhara Police Station In-charge Bhaskar Mishra confirmed the incident, stating that the explosion occurred in the camps, causing destruction.

"Two cylinders exploded in Sector 19 of the Maha Kumbh Mela, causing a massive fire in the camps. Fire fighters are trying to douse the blaze," Akhara Police Station In-charge Bhaskar Mishra said.

The official Maha Kumbh 2025 Twitter handle expressed shock and concern over the incident, posting a message that read, "Very sad! The fire incident at #MahaKumbh has shocked everyone. The administration is ensuring immediate relief and rescue operations. We pray Maa Ganga for everyone's safety." The handle also shared a disturbing video clip showing the massive smoke cloud rising from the affected area.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, a massive religious congregation held every 12 years, spans over 10,000 acres and attracts crores of devotees daily. With more than a crore pilgrims and seers staying at the site at any given time and nearly 20 lakh visitors arriving daily, crowd management and safety remain critical priorities for the authorities.

The ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, which began on January 13 and will continue for 45 days, has already witnessed over seven crore devotees taking a holy dip at the Sangam—the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers. Authorities estimate a record turnout of 45 crore people by the end of the festival.

Latest Videos