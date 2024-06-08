Delhi Police bans use of drones, hot air balloons ahead of PM Modi's oath ceremony; check details

The order highlighted potential threats from criminal, anti-social elements, or terrorists who may use these aerial platforms to endanger public safety, dignitaries, and vital installations.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Cabinet's swearing-in on Sunday (June 9), Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has issued an order banning the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms on June 9 and June 10. The ban includes para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-sized powered aircraft, quadcopters, and para-jumping from aircraft.

The order highlighted potential threats from criminal, anti-social elements, or terrorists who may use these aerial platforms to endanger public safety, dignitaries, and vital installations.

"It has been reported that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the public, dignitaries and vital installations by the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms," the order said.

The activities mentioned in the order will be punishable under the law. The ban will be effective from June 9 and will remain in force for two days, until June 10, unless withdrawn earlier.

The move comes as part of extensive security measures being implemented to ensure the safety and security of the swearing-in ceremony and the attending dignitaries.

