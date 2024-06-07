Modi swearing-in ceremony: G20-like security plans in Delhi; check details

Four hotels — Taj, Maurya, Leela, and Oberoi — will be under heavy security cover. Each dignitary will be assigned a call sign, disclosed on the morning of the ceremony, to coordinate their movements to Rashtrapati Bhawan and Kartavya Path.

A security apparatus on par with the G20 summit will be implemented for the anticipated swearing-in ceremony on June 9, reports said. Ground-to-air surveillance is being coordinated with intelligence agencies and the armed forces to secure central Delhi, utilizing advanced intrusion alert systems, posture detection mechanisms, and covert snipers.

South Asian heads of government have been invited to the ceremony, with leaders from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka confirming their attendance. Delhi Police face three primary challenges: securing hotels where dignitaries will stay, managing the movement of their motorcades, and ensuring the safety of the routes between hotels and the ceremony venue.

A detailed session at the Delhi Police headquarters on Thursday afternoon discussed security arrangements. A DCP-rank officer stated that measures from the G20 summit would be replicated, with DCP-rank venue commanders at each hotel reporting to zonal commanders of special commissioner ranks.

Intelligence agencies are collaborating with their foreign counterparts, who will provide immediate security for their respective dignitaries. Delhi Police are working on ensuring the security of venues and routes based on these inputs, with individual threat assessments for each foreign leader.

Intrusion alert systems and posture detection will help identify suspicious movements. "Advanced AI-based cameras and software will raise alarms if unusual movements, such as scaling walls or crawling, are detected," explained an officer.

Hotel staff are undergoing vetting and background checks by the special branch and security unit, with verification reports from the G20 being re-evaluated. Staff will be assigned specific floors and their movement will be restricted to those areas.

Security personnel will have control rooms in at least two rooms per hotel. State borders will remain sealed during the ceremony, with extra vigilance at malls, markets, monuments, and places of worship by quick response teams, commando units, and strike forces with special vehicles.

