    2 men brutally thrash security guard, push woman staff after argument over lift in Noida's JP Hospital (WATCH)

    A disturbing video has surfaced on social media, showing two men brutally thrashing a security guard and pushing a woman staff member with force to the floor at JP Hospital in Noida’s Sector 128.

    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 18, 2024, 5:35 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 18, 2024, 5:36 PM IST

    In a shocking incident that has sparked outrage on social media, a disturbing video has surfaced showing two men brutally thrashing a security guard and pushing a woman staff member with force to the floor at JP Hospital in Noida’s Sector 128. The horrifying footage, now widely circulated online, captures the moment when a verbal altercation escalated into a violent attack near the hospital's elevator.

    What began as a heated argument quickly spiraled out of control, as the two men, enraged, began to mercilessly thrash the security guard. The shocking video further reveals their aggression as they violently pushed a woman staff member who bravely attempted to intervene, trying to stop the assault. Undeterred, the attackers continued their rampage, showing no remorse as they relentlessly beat the guard.

    The entire episode was recorded on the hospital’s CCTV cameras, and the viral footage has left viewers outraged at the brazen display of violence.

    Police have taken swift action, and launched an investigation into the incident. "The youths seen in the video have been identified, and they will soon be arrested," stated a police spokesperson. Cops are also trying to identify the exact cause behind the altercation.

    The shocking video soon went viral, attracting widespread criticism from users over the incident. People tagged Noida police on their posts, demanding strict action against the accused.

     

