UP Govt’s Initiatives: Driving women’s safety, empowerment, and economic growth

Read Full Article

Over the past eight years, Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a remarkable transformation in the lives of women and girls. The state government’s initiatives, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, have played a crucial role in uplifting and and empowering women.

With a sharp decline in crimes against women, quick action on women’s issues, and progressive welfare schemes, the government has brought positive change to millions of lives. Several flagship schemes have emerged as a protective shield for women, ensuring security, dignity, and self-reliance.

Programs like Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana, National Livelihood Mission, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, BC Sakhi Yojana, and Bijli Sakhi Yojana have been instrumental in empowering women financially and socially. At the same time, safety measures such as the Anti-Romeo Squad, Pink Booths, and One-Stop Centers have created a secure environment for women across the state.

The Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana has helped over 23.24 lakh girls in Uttar Pradesh by supporting their health and education and promoting gender equality. Under Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana, nearly 19,000 children affected by COVID-19 and around 65,000 other eligible children have received assistance.

Under CM Yogi’s leadership, over 2 lakh women have benefited from the PM SVANidhi Yojana, which supports small businesses. The UP State Rural Livelihood Mission has formed nearly 9 lakh self-help groups, 58,000 village organizations, and 3,000 cluster-level federations, helping over 95 lakh women in rural areas.

The government has also provided over 1 lakh women with government jobs and allocated 2,500+ fair price shops to women’s self-help groups under the Public Distribution System (PDS). Additionally, more than 60 lakh mothers have received benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana.

The BC Sakhi initiative has empowered around 40,000 banking correspondents, who have handled transactions worth Rs 31,000 crore and earned Rs 85 crore in profits, enhancing women’s financial independence across the state.

Under CM Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, the one-stop centers have provided assistance to over 2 lakh women and girls facing distress, helping them rebuild their lives and reintegrate into society. Additionally, the 181 Women Helpline has supported more than 7 lakh women across the state.

Demonstrating its commitment to women’s welfare, the Yogi government has built 1,100 pink toilets in 189 urban areas, ensuring better hygiene and safety for women. To support destitute widows, the government provides a monthly pension of Rs 1,000, benefiting 34.14 lakh women. Furthermore, state-run shelter homes offer protection and self-reliance opportunities for destitute and abused women.

Initiatives like Mission Shakti and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao continue to focus on the safety and empowerment of women and girls. The government is also running door-to-door awareness campaigns on issues such as child marriage, sexual harassment, domestic violence, dowry, and gender equality, ensuring a safer and more supportive environment for women in Uttar Pradesh.

The Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana, launched in 2017, has brought positive change to the lives of economically weaker sections, especially OBC, Dalit, and minority communities. This scheme has become a blessing for underprivileged daughters, ensuring their dignified weddings with full rituals. So far, the Yogi government has facilitated the marriages of over 4 lakh poor brides, promoting social harmony and inclusion.

Uttar Pradesh has also emerged as a leader in the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, distributing over 2 crore free LPG connections to poor women, thanks to the double-engine government’s efforts. Additionally, the state has received 275.48 lakh LPG connections under the Central Government’s initiative.

To ensure swift justice for women, the Yogi government has also set up fast-track courts for POCSO cases, marking a significant step in delivering justice to victims of crimes against women.

Latest Videos