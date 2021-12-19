  • Facebook
    UP Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi addresses women in Rae Bareli, says vote for those who want to empower you

    During a 'Mahila Shakti Samvad' session in Rae Bareli, Priyanka remarked that empowerment involves self-reliance and that women should pick their priorities, build their own lives, and combat all forms of exploitation.

    Rae Bareli, First Published Dec 19, 2021, 4:39 PM IST
    Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday urged women to vote for candidates who sincerely wish to empower them. She stated that empowerment does not imply the possession of a gas cylinder or a toilet. During a 'Mahila Shakti Samvad' session in Rae Bareli, she remarked that empowerment involves self-reliance and that women should pick their priorities, build their own lives, and combat all forms of exploitation. Priyanka stated that women desire to educate their children because they want her to have a better life than they had. She went on to say that it is every mother's goal, and they would help every lady in her endeavour.

    According to the leader, there is nothing that women cannot do, but they must first recognise their strength. Exploitation exists everywhere—at home, at work, and in society. Women in the police service are also exploited.  The Congress leader stated that she had produced a women's manifesto, and other political parties realised that they would be in danger if women awoke. She stated that all parties are now concentrating on courting women. The Congress leader said they made a little start and began to change. Just remember that if you can stand up, you can change politics,' she continued. Priyanka has already talked with other girls and women on stage and listened to their worries.

    "

    Rae Bareli is a Congress parliamentary seat. President Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi's visit is crucial since Congress has lost momentum in the constituency. Since Congress has pledged a 40% reservation in tickets for women in the next Assembly elections, the Mahila Shakti Samvad rallies are being viewed as Priyanka's endeavour to discover eligible women candidates in various sections of the state.

