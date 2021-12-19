  • Facebook
    UP Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi’s show of strength in Raebareli, to hold 'Shakti Samvad' with 5000 women

    Priyanka's visit to Raebareli comes a day after she and Rahul Gandhi visited Amethi, the Lok Sabha constituency that the latter lost to the BJP's Smriti Irani in the 2019 general elections. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Amethi, First Published Dec 19, 2021, 2:14 PM IST
    In a reach-out initiative, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit her mother's hometown of Raebareli today and connect with local women while listening to their problems. After recently releasing a manifesto for women, Priyanka will speak at the 'Mahila Shakti Samvad' rally with at least 5000 women in Raebareli. The rallies in various parts of the state will be held to discover possible candidates in those regions after her statement that women will receive 40 per cent of the seats in the future elections. Priyanka's visit to Raebareli comes a day after she and Rahul Gandhi visited Amethi, the Lok Sabha constituency that the latter lost to the BJP's Smriti Irani in the 2019 general elections. 

    On Saturday, both Priyanka and Rahul marched in the Pratigya Yatra. Rahul Gandhi stated that this was his house and that no one could compel him to leave. Rahul Gandhi had stated that Priyanka came to him a few days ago and requested him to come to Lucknow. He said he wanted to go home—Amethi since no one could ever separate him from his home. He stated that he initially ran for office from here in 2004. He said that it was them who taught him politics.

    Also Read | UP Election 2022: Congress party's mega Amethi push, 10,000 cadre join Rahul-Priyanka's 'Pratigya Padyatra'

    Meanwhile, according to the leader, the country's two most pressing challenges are unemployment and inflation. He stated that neither the Chief Minister nor the prime minister responded. Taking a shot at PM Modi's visit to Varanasi, he remarked, "Recently, everyone must have watched the Prime Minister taking a plunge in Ganga." But, he warned, the Prime Minister would not inform the country why jobs are scarce.

    Rahul and Priyanka undertook a 'padyatra' from Jagdishpur in Amethi to Harimau in Sultanpur district to oppose the BJP-led government's policies at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh. On the orders of Congress District President Pradeep Singhal, nearly 10,000 workers from all of the district's assembly seats participated in the 'padyatra.'

