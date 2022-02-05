UP Election 2022: PM Modi to address first hybrid rally from Bijnor on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conduct a hybrid rally in Bijnor on Monday at around 11:30 am. During this rally, PM Modi will visit three districts in Uttar Pradesh: Bijnor, Moradabad, and Amroha, spanning 18 assembly seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh for the first time, which will have Assembly elections soon. This will be the Prime Minister's first campaign event in Uttar Pradesh after the electoral commission has set the date. Notably, due to COVID constraints, the Prime Minister has only addressed rallies through virtual media thus far.

Given the electoral commission's relaxation of limitations, the saffron party has made preparations for people to listen to the Prime Minister's address at around 75 places. The saffron party expects close to a lakh people to attend these venues. The BJP will also use social media channels to reach out to individuals digitally, with a target of close to 10,000 impressions.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a virtual rally, highlighting the accomplishments of the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP administration and urging electors to exercise extreme caution before voting. He urged people in Meerut, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Hapur, and Noida to vote for development, saying the elections are important for maintaining security, honour, and prosperity and keeping history-sheeters out and making new history.

"After independence, the state of Uttar Pradesh had multiple elections. Governments have come and gone. However, these elections are one-of-a-kind. These are for the creation of peace in Uttar Pradesh, the continuance of development, good governance, and the quick development of the people of Uttar Pradesh," he stated.

In Uttar Pradesh, voting will occur in seven rounds on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The ballots will be counted on March 10th. The BJP gained 312 Assembly seats in the 2017 Assembly elections, a landslide victory. The Samajwadi Party (SP) won 47 seats, the BSP won 19, and the Congress received only seven votes.

