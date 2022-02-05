  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi to address first hybrid rally from Bijnor on Monday

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conduct a hybrid rally in Bijnor on Monday at around 11:30 am. During this rally, PM Modi will visit three districts in Uttar Pradesh: Bijnor, Moradabad, and Amroha, spanning 18 assembly seats.

    UP Election 2022 PM Modi to address first hybrid rally from Bijnor on Monday gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 5, 2022, 4:35 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh for the first time, which will have Assembly elections soon. This will be the Prime Minister's first campaign event in Uttar Pradesh after the electoral commission has set the date. Notably, due to COVID constraints, the Prime Minister has only addressed rallies through virtual media thus far. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conduct a hybrid rally in Bijnor on Monday at around 11:30 am. During this rally, PM Modi will visit three districts in Uttar Pradesh: Bijnor, Moradabad, and Amroha, spanning 18 assembly seats.

    Given the electoral commission's relaxation of limitations, the saffron party has made preparations for people to listen to the Prime Minister's address at around 75 places. The saffron party expects close to a lakh people to attend these venues. The BJP will also use social media channels to reach out to individuals digitally, with a target of close to 10,000 impressions.

    Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a virtual rally, highlighting the accomplishments of the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP administration and urging electors to exercise extreme caution before voting. He urged people in Meerut, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Hapur, and Noida to vote for development, saying the elections are important for maintaining security, honour, and prosperity and keeping history-sheeters out and making new history.

    "After independence, the state of Uttar Pradesh had multiple elections. Governments have come and gone. However, these elections are one-of-a-kind. These are for the creation of peace in Uttar Pradesh, the continuance of development, good governance, and the quick development of the people of Uttar Pradesh," he stated.

    In Uttar Pradesh, voting will occur in seven rounds on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The ballots will be counted on March 10th. The BJP gained 312 Assembly seats in the 2017 Assembly elections, a landslide victory. The Samajwadi Party (SP) won 47 seats, the BSP won 19, and the Congress received only seven votes.

    Also Read | UP Election 2022: PM Modi tears in Opposition, urges voters to keep history-sheeters out

    Also Read | UP Election 2022: Amit Shah lauds Yogi govt, says 70% crime reduced under BJP rule

    Last Updated Feb 5, 2022, 4:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hyderabad After Punjab CM, Telangana CM KCR gives PM Modi's airport welcome a miss-dnm

    Hyderabad: After Punjab CM, Telangana CM KCR gives PM Modi’s airport welcome a miss

    Punjab Election 2022 Why politicians in Punjab see Ravidas temple as a gateway to power gcw

    Why politicians in Punjab see Ravidas temple as a gateway to power

    Punjab Election 2022 Party to decide who will lead be face of the campaign says Manish Tewari gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Party to decide who will lead, be face of the campaign, says Manish Tewari

    Son of farmer killed in Lakhimpur violence denies ticket, to contest next LS poll against Ajay Mishra Teni-dnm

    Son of farmer killed in Lakhimpur violence denies ticket, to contest next LS poll against Ajay Mishra Teni

    TN CM accuses Governor for his failed Constitutional duty over NEET Bill - ADT

    TN CM accuses Governor for his failed Constitutional duty over NEET Bill

    Recent Stories

    Hyderabad After Punjab CM, Telangana CM KCR gives PM Modi's airport welcome a miss-dnm

    Hyderabad: After Punjab CM, Telangana CM KCR gives PM Modi’s airport welcome a miss

    Punjab Election 2022 Why politicians in Punjab see Ravidas temple as a gateway to power gcw

    Why politicians in Punjab see Ravidas temple as a gateway to power

    Punjab Election 2022 Party to decide who will lead be face of the campaign says Manish Tewari gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Party to decide who will lead, be face of the campaign, says Manish Tewari

    Baloch dealing body blows to Pakistan Army; over 100 soldiers reported killed in 3 days

    Baloch dealing body blows to Pakistan Army; over 100 soldiers reported killed in 3 days

    Son of farmer killed in Lakhimpur violence denies ticket, to contest next LS poll against Ajay Mishra Teni-dnm

    Son of farmer killed in Lakhimpur violence denies ticket, to contest next LS poll against Ajay Mishra Teni

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 81): Kerala Blasters crown Alvaro Vazquez stunner with win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 81): Kerala Blasters crown Alvaro Vazquez stunner with win over NorthEast

    Video Icon
    US Air Force boosts Baltic air policing amid Ukraine-Russia faceoff

    US Air Force boosts Baltic air policing amid Ukraine-Russia faceoff

    Video Icon
    I believed I'm going to win it, but not by such a big margin - PR Sreejesh on World Games Athlete of the Year-ayh

    I believed I'm going to win it, but not by such a big margin - PR Sreejesh on World Games Athlete of the Year

    Video Icon
    Madhya Pradesh govt to introduce happiness subject in school syllabus-dnm

    Madhya Pradesh govt to introduce ‘happiness’ subject in school syllabus

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs ATKMB Match Highlights (Game 80): Mumbai City settles for a point against ATK Mohun Bagan-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 80): Mumbai City settles for a point against ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon