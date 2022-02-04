  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi tears in Opposition, urges voters to keep history-sheeters out

    He added that the ‘double-engine’ government is concerned about the farmers’ present and future, which is why “this year, the budget of agriculture has become six times as compared to the previous governments.”

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi tears in Opposition, urges voters to keep history-sheeters out-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 4, 2022, 3:26 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    With the electoral campaign gaining momentum for the seven-phased Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a virtually rally, highlighted the achievements of the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government and urged voters to be very careful while casting their vote. 

    Urging voters of Meerut, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Hapur and Noida to vote for development, PM Modi said these polls are to maintain security, honour and prosperity, adding that these polls are to keep history-sheeters out and to make new history.

    In a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party, he called it “parivarvaadi” and reminded people of “surakhsha, samman and samriddhi” said that this election is for the stability of peace in UP.

    PM Modi also said that the Samajwadi Party is giving tickets to criminals in the polls. “Fake Samajwadi is 100% pariwarvadi (Kaagaji Samajwadi shat pratishat pariwarvadi),” he said in a no-holds-barred attack directed at the SP.

    Also read: UP Election 2022: CM Yogi Adityanath files nomination from Gorakhpur Urban

    The Prime Minister said that sugar mills were locked up and dues of farmers were not cleared during the previous governments. “They locked up more than two dozen sugar mills in Uttar Pradesh,” he said, adding, “Yogi government has cleared dues, ramped up production of old sugar plants and opened new units.”

    “UP has seen several elections after independence. It has seen governments come and go. But these elections are unique. These are for establishment of peace in UP, for continuation of development, for good governance, for the rapid development of people of UP,” PM Modi said. 

    He added that the ‘double-engine’ government is concerned about the farmers’ present and future, which is why “this year, the budget of agriculture has become six times as compared to the previous governments.”

    Also read: UP Election 2022: Amit Shah lauds Yogi govt, says 70% crime reduced under BJP rule

    He also highlighted the focus on organic farming along the banks of River Ganga and the use of drones to help farmers in the Budget.

    PM Modi also talked about the rumours spread by opposition parties against Covid-19 vaccines. “I am thankful to people who ignored rumours spread by the Opposition against Covid vaccines,” he said. 
     

    Last Updated Feb 4, 2022, 3:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Republic Day 2022 UP selected as best state tableau Maharashtra wins popular choice category gcw

    Republic Day 2022: UP selected as best state tableau; Maharashtra wins popular choice category

    UP Election 2022: CM Yogi Adityanath files nomination from Gorakhpur Urban-dnm

    UP Election 2022: CM Yogi Adityanath files nomination from Gorakhpur Urban

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh, Jayant's roadshow flouts COVID rules, MCC; Jaiveer Singh Tomar, 13 others booked-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh, Jayant’s roadshow flouts COVID rules, MCC; Jaiveer Singh Tomar, 13 others booked

    US lawmakers applaud India's diplomatic boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics, slam Beijing's political victory lap

    US lawmakers applaud India's diplomatic boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics

    Centre provides Z category security to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi day after firing incident-dnm

    AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi provided with Z category security

    Recent Stories

    Gangubai Kathiawadi Here is how an ambitious teenager landed in a brothel to become the famous Mafia Queen drb

    Gangubai Kathiawadi: Here’s how an ambitious teenager landed in a brothel to become the famous Mafia Queen

    Bikram Singh Majithia on Honey s arrest It is the story of Channi Honey and money gcw

    Bikram Singh Majithia on Honey's arrest: 'It's the story of Channi, Honey and money'

    What will be Rohit Sharma's real challenge as Team India captain? Ajit Agarkar reckons-ayh

    What will be Rohit Sharma's real challenge as Team India captain? Ajit Agarkar reckons

    Republic Day 2022 UP selected as best state tableau Maharashtra wins popular choice category gcw

    Republic Day 2022: UP selected as best state tableau; Maharashtra wins popular choice category

    football As probe continues Manchester United Mason Greenwood's accuser breaks her silence

    As probe continues, Mason Greenwood's accuser breaks her silence

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs ATKMB Match Highlights (Game 80): Mumbai City settles for a point against ATK Mohun Bagan-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 80): Mumbai City settles for a point against ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row Educational institution no place for religious observance, laments state HM

    Karnataka hijab row: Educational institution not for religious observance, says HM Araga Jnanendra

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC needs to keep trying, keep its mentality positive, try to win - Bozidar Bandovic on SC East Bengal draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC needs to keep trying, keep its mentality positive, try to win - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs CFC: SC East Bengal can beat everyone, and we will try for that - Mario Rivera on Chennaiyin FC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal can beat everyone, and we will try for that - Mario Rivera on Chennaiyin FC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 79): SC East Bengal makes fine comeback to hold Chennaiyin FC 2-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 79): SC East Bengal makes fine comeback to hold Chennaiyin FC 2-2

    Video Icon