UP Election 2022: PM Modi tears in Opposition, urges voters to keep history-sheeters out

He added that the ‘double-engine’ government is concerned about the farmers’ present and future, which is why “this year, the budget of agriculture has become six times as compared to the previous governments.”

With the electoral campaign gaining momentum for the seven-phased Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a virtually rally, highlighted the achievements of the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government and urged voters to be very careful while casting their vote.

Urging voters of Meerut, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Hapur and Noida to vote for development, PM Modi said these polls are to maintain security, honour and prosperity, adding that these polls are to keep history-sheeters out and to make new history.

In a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party, he called it “parivarvaadi” and reminded people of “surakhsha, samman and samriddhi” said that this election is for the stability of peace in UP.

PM Modi also said that the Samajwadi Party is giving tickets to criminals in the polls. “Fake Samajwadi is 100% pariwarvadi (Kaagaji Samajwadi shat pratishat pariwarvadi),” he said in a no-holds-barred attack directed at the SP.

The Prime Minister said that sugar mills were locked up and dues of farmers were not cleared during the previous governments. “They locked up more than two dozen sugar mills in Uttar Pradesh,” he said, adding, “Yogi government has cleared dues, ramped up production of old sugar plants and opened new units.”

“UP has seen several elections after independence. It has seen governments come and go. But these elections are unique. These are for establishment of peace in UP, for continuation of development, for good governance, for the rapid development of people of UP,” PM Modi said.

He also highlighted the focus on organic farming along the banks of River Ganga and the use of drones to help farmers in the Budget.

PM Modi also talked about the rumours spread by opposition parties against Covid-19 vaccines. “I am thankful to people who ignored rumours spread by the Opposition against Covid vaccines,” he said.

