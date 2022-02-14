  • Facebook
    PM Modi urges citizens to vote in record numbers, strengthen festival of democracy

    The Prime Minister took to Twitter and wrote, "Voting will take place in Uttarakhand, Goa, and parts of Uttar Pradesh. I urge everyone who is eligible to vote today to do so in record numbers in order to enhance the democratic festival."

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 14, 2022, 8:18 AM IST
    A few minutes before the start of Assembly elections in Goa, Uttarakhand, and portions of Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked Indians to vote in record numbers to enhance the democracy festival. The Prime Minister took to Twitter and wrote, "Voting will take place in Uttarakhand, Goa, and parts of Uttar Pradesh. I urge everyone who is eligible to vote today to do so in record numbers in order to enhance the democratic festival."

    On Monday, voting for Assembly elections in Goa, Uttarakhand, and portions of Uttar Pradesh will begin. In all of these states, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power.

    The second round of voting in Uttar Pradesh, where elections for 403 assembly seats will be held in seven stages, will begin today. The first part took place on February 10. While all 40 assembly seats in Goa and 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand will be voted on in a single phase, polling will take place in 55 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

    Also Read | Goa Election 2022: Over 300 candidates in fray, polling underway on 40 seats in single phase

    Also Read | Uttarakhand Election 2022: In a single phase, voting begins in 70 Assembly constituencies

    Also Read | UP Election 2022: Voting underway on 55 seats in 9 districts in second phase

