UP Congress chief Aradhana Mishra and SP MP Rajeev Rai have initiated constructive dialogue on seat-sharing for the 2027 assembly elections. Both parties emphasize unity and winnability to challenge the BJP and secure a government majority.

UP Congress and SP Initiate Talks to Finalize Seat Sharing Plans

Kanpur Dehat (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Aradhana Mishra 'Mona' said on Wednesday the party is holding constructive discussions with its central leadership to finalise seat-sharing arrangements. Speaking to reporters on the ongoing negotiations, Mishra indicated that high-level consultations involving the party president are nearing. “We are engaged in ongoing, positive dialogue with our senior leadership. Discussions have also taken place with the party president, and we will all sit down together within the next two to three days to deliberate on the seat-sharing arrangement," Misra told reporters.

Addressing the criteria for seat allocation, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Rajeev Rai defended his party's stance, emphasising that electoral viability must take precedence over symbolic contesting to keep the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) out of power. "The national president (Akhilesh Yadav) has identified winnability as the criterion. What better formula could there be? Surely, even Rahul Gandhi wouldn't suggest that we should contest just to lose, thereby allowing the BJP to remain in power. The public would never forgive that, so what better basis or formula could exist? The Congress has made a request, but they haven't stated that they will refuse an agreement if they don't get those 181 seats. They, too, want the BJP to lose, as they also rely on the public's trust and bear a responsibility toward the people. No one is going to betray the public," Rai told ANI.