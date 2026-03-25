UP CM Yogi Adityanath stated the campaign against the mafia began in Gorakhpur, strengthening law and order across the state. He highlighted the BJP's historic re-election with a two-thirds majority, attributing it to workers' dedication.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday highlighted that the state government is continuously making efforts to strengthen law and order, stating that the campaign against mafia activities originated in Gorakhpur. Speaking at an event here, he said that people across the state are now benefiting from these changes.

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Campaign Against Mafia and Historic Re-election

He noted that the Bharatiya Janata Party first came to power in Uttar Pradesh on March 19, 2017, and returned to office on March 25, 2022. According to him, this marked the first time a government in the state completed a full five-year term and was re-elected with a two-thirds majority.

"Our fight against the mafia began from Gorakhpur. Today, the entire state is experiencing its joy..The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) assumed power in Uttar Pradesh for the first time on March 19, 2017, and for the second time on March 25, 2022. This is the first government to successfully complete its five-year term and achieve a landslide victory with a two-thirds majority," said CM Yogi.

Improved Development and Safety Across UP

The Chief Minister attributed this success to the dedication of party workers at the grassroots level. He added that residents, whether in Gorakhpur, eastern Uttar Pradesh, or any other part of the state--now face fewer obstacles in development work and public services.

He also claimed that people no longer struggle with basic issues, are less affected by diseases, and feel safer in an environment free from fear, disorder, and mafia influence. Said CM Yogi, "This happened because of the workers' dedicated work on the ground. Today, whether it is Gorakhpur or any district of eastern Uttar Pradesh or any district of the state, they do not have to struggle for their development works. Today they do not have to grapple with public-related problems. Today the people of eastern Uttar Pradesh do not have to suffer from diseases. Today they find themselves fearless of any kind of system or anarchy, in a safe environment, free from mafia."