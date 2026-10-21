Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath held a Janata Darshan at Gorakhnath Temple, meeting around 200 people to hear their grievances. He directed officials to ensure prompt and sensitive resolution, vowing to bring welfare and happiness to citizens' lives.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday morning held a Janata Darshan at Gorakhnath Temple and heard public grievances while issuing necessary instructions to officials for their resolution. During the Janata Darshan, the Chief Minister told officials, “Resolving everyone’s problems and bringing public welfare and happiness into citizens’ lives is the government’s commitment. In accordance with this commitment, the resolution of grievances must be ensured by treating every victim with sensitivity.”

CM Directs Sensitive, Prompt Resolution of Grievances

According to the press release, during the Janata Darshan, the Chief Minister met around 200 people. He approached the people seated in front of the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan in the temple premises and heard their problems one by one. While forwarding everyone’s applications to the concerned officials and directing them to ensure prompt and satisfactory resolution, he assured the people that the government is committed to resolving the problems of every victim.

He also instructed officials that those who illegally occupy someone else’s land or dispossess vulnerable people must not be spared under any circumstances. Strict legal action must be taken against them. If a dispute concerning land or property is familial in nature, the concerned parties should be brought together and the matter resolved through mutual dialogue, the release said. Directing that matters related to revenue and the police be resolved with complete transparency and impartiality, the CM said, “No one should suffer injustice. Every victim must be assisted with sensitivity. Those who, for any reason, have been deprived of the benefits of government schemes should be provided with those benefits.”

Assistance for Medical Treatment

Some people seeking financial assistance for medical treatment approached CM Yogi. He assured them that the government would provide all possible assistance for their treatment. While forwarding their applications to the officials, the Chief Minister directed that the process of preparing treatment estimates be completed as soon as possible and that the estimates be submitted to the government, it said.

He also asked the people who had come seeking assistance for treatment whether they had Ayushman cards. If they did not, he directed officials to ensure that every person in need was provided with an Ayushman card.

CM Interacts with Children, Visits Cowshed

Some women had come to the Janata Darshan with their children. The Chief Minister encouraged the children to study diligently and gave them chocolates, along with his love and blessings, the release said. On Wednesday morning, in keeping with his alleged customary daily routine, he also visited the cowshed while walking around the Gorakhnath Temple premises. There, he caressed cattle, patted their backs and fed them roti and jaggery.

During his visit around the temple premises, the Chief Minister also called the children over, engaged them in a conversation, gave them chocolates and blessed them, encouraging them to study diligently. On this occasion, he also performed the Annaprashan ceremony for a child, it said. (ANI)