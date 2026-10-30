CM Yogi Adityanath reports Uttar Pradesh's female labour force participation rose from 13% to 36% since 2017, attributing this growth to improved security, the zero-tolerance policy on crime, and a safer environment for women working at night.

Rise in Women's Economic Participation in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday highlighted the improvement in women's safety and economic participation in the state, stating that the female labour force participation rate has increased from around 13 per cent in 2017 to 36 per cent. In a post on X, the Chief Minister said that the illumination of markets and commercial establishments at night reflects traders' confidence and the growing sense of security among women working night shifts. https://x.com/myogiadityanath/status/2115988276754674005

He said, “Today, in the new Uttar Pradesh, the lights of bustling markets and commercial establishments at night are not merely the glow of trade, but the radiance of the traders' confidence. The self-assurance of our maternal strength—fearlessly fulfilling their duties at their workplaces during night shifts—is not just a personal achievement, but a symbol of the progress of the entire society.”

Impact of Enhanced Security on State Commerce

Strengthening Law and Order

Recalling the situation before 2017, Adityanath said that crime and insecurity had affected commercial activities in the state, while families remained concerned about the safety of women working late hours. He credited the double-engine government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for strengthening law and order through its zero-tolerance policy.

“However, this atmosphere of security and trust was not always the case in Uttar Pradesh. Before 2017, due to crime and insecurity, commercial activities began to dwindle with sunset. Families remained anxious about the safety of women working late into the night. Under the illustrious guidance of the Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the double-engine government has transformed this situation. The 'zero tolerance' policy toward crime and criminals has strengthened law and order and prioritized women's safety,” CM Yogi said.

Economic Empowerment and Growth

The Chief Minister further stated that improved security has enabled markets to remain open at night, creating business opportunities for traders and allowing women to pursue professional opportunities in a safer environment.

“Today, markets remain open even at night. Traders are finding new opportunities for business expansion, and our daughters are advancing through their talent and hard work in a secure environment,” he stated.

Highlighting the rise in women's participation in the workforce, Adityanath said the increase in the female labour force participation rate reflects growing confidence, economic empowerment and self-reliance among women in Uttar Pradesh.

“In 2017, the female labor force participation rate in the state was around 13 percent, which has now risen to 36 percent. This is a powerful expression of the growing confidence, economic empowerment, and self-reliance of our maternal strength. This is the new identity of the 'new Uttar Pradesh,' marching from 'security to prosperity’,” he added. (ANI)

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