UP Minister Anil Rajbhar lauded the state's cabinet expansion, stating it reflects the BJP's commitment to social balance by prioritizing OBC and Dalit communities. He also dismissed criticism from SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

As the Uttar Pradesh government prepares for a cabinet expansion, UP Minister Anil Rajbhar on Sunday welcomed the move, saying it reflected the BJP government's commitment to social balance and gave priority to OBC and Dalit communities.

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'Commitment to Social Balance'

While speaking to ANI, Rajbhar said, "This expansion has come at the right time, and we welcome it. The new ministers are taking the oath. Our congratulations to them."

He said the induction of new ministers showed the party's focus on representation. "In this expansion, priority is given to the OBC and Dalit communities, reflecting the BJP government's commitment. As always, the party works to balance Uttar Pradesh's social equations," he added.

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is preparing for a significant cabinet expansion in Lucknow at 3:00 PM, during which six new ministers are expected to be sworn in.

At present, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet has 21 ministers, including the Chief Minister and the two Deputy Chief Ministers.

Anil Rajbhar said some seats in the Council of Ministers were vacant and expected to be filled soon.

Speaking to reporters earlier, Rajbhar said, "Some seats were left vacant under the quota. The Uttar Pradesh Council of Ministers was incomplete, and today we expect it will be allocated."

He also extended his wishes to the ministers likely to take the oath during the cabinet expansion. "My best wishes to all our honourable ministers who will be sworn in, and we pray to Baba Vishwanath for their bright future," he said.

Rajbhar Hits Back at Akhilesh Yadav

Responding to criticism by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Rajbhar said the cabinet expansion was an internal matter of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"This is the Bharatiya Janata Party's own internal matter; what does Akhilesh Yadav have to do with it? The Samajwadi Party has developed a habit of interfering in others' business. They have no work of their own, nor do they have anything to do with the development of the state. When they had their own government, they had expansions as well. No one used to question it then, nor did we ever ask," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, Akhilesh Yadav took a swipe at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath amid speculation over a cabinet expansion in the state.

"Has the chit from Delhi arrived yet? Heard that the cabinet expansion is happening in UP, or rather, let's say there's 'katav-jhatav' (erosion) in the Chief Minister's power. They should at least ask those who already have a place in the cabinet," Yadav said.

The Samajwadi Party leader also hinted at an internal rift within the BJP leadership in Uttar Pradesh and made a veiled remark about Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak. "By the way, this question is also stirring around: Will the 'next-door' pair get up to any mischief, or will they just keep peeking from the 'next-door' or merely make reels?" he said.

Eye on 2027 Assembly Elections

The cabinet expansion comes as the state prepares for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with the BJP-led NDA aiming for a third consecutive term in power. (ANI)